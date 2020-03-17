Här är hårdvaran i nästa generations konsoler.

Microsoft och Sony har avtäckt specifikationerna för Xbox Series X och Playstation 5. I tabellen nedan jämförs de sida vid sida, så du enkelt ser vad som väntar.

Enhet

Playstation 5

Xbox Series X

CPU

8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size

-

360.45 mm2

Process

-

7nm Enhanced

Memory

16GB GDDR6/256-bit

16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth

448GB/s

10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage

Custom 825GB SSD

1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput

5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage

NVMe SSD Slot

1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage

USB HDD Support

USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive

4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target

-

4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

