Här är hårdvaran i nästa generations konsoler.
Microsoft och Sony har avtäckt specifikationerna för Xbox Series X och Playstation 5. I tabellen nedan jämförs de sida vid sida, så du enkelt ser vad som väntar.
Enhet
Playstation 5
Xbox Series X
CPU
8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
GPU
10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
Die Size
-
360.45 mm2
Process
-
7nm Enhanced
Memory
16GB GDDR6/256-bit
16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus
Memory Bandwidth
448GB/s
10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
Internal Storage
Custom 825GB SSD
1 TB Custom NVME SSD
I/O Throughput
5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)
2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
Expandable Storage
NVMe SSD Slot
1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
External Storage
USB HDD Support
USB 3.2 External HDD Support
Optical Drive
4K UHD Blu-ray Drive
4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
Performance Target
-
4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS