Inte nog med att det var tioårsjubileum, över 200 spel klarades av på en månad.
De senaste tio somrarna har vi anordnat en community-utmaning under juli månad med målet att tillsammans klara av så många spel som möjligt. Vår käre @wildthing (Jimpa!) har nu summerat årets prestation och vi kan glädjande rapportera att inte mindre än 205 unika titlar klarades av vilket innebär ett nytt rekord!
Det är mer än en dubblering från förra året och totalt klarades 235 spel men vi räknar alltså främst de unika titlarna, allt från korta eskapader såsom Journey och Sayonara Wildhearts men också matiga rollspel och open world-titlar som The Witcher 2 och Horizon: Zero Dawn.
Avklarade spel:
A short hike - Tabula
AWAY - Sp4ceRock3R
Abzu - Pooslice
Ace Combat 7 SP Mission 3 - Ten Million Relief - omgponies
Action henk - fjuppen
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney - ErixonKR
Assassin's Creed - PcGamer
Assassin's Creed II - PcGamer
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag - PcGamer
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey - eledor
Assassins Creed: Origins - LePrish
Assassins Creed: Origins The Curse of the Pharaohs (DLC) - LePrish
Assassins Creed: Origins The Hidden Ones (DLC) - LePrish
Baldurs Gate 2: Enhanced Edition - SID 6.7
Baldurs Gate: Enhanced Edition -SID 6.7
Basingstoke - Cebban
Beneath a Steel Sky - maq777
Beyond Eyes - ErixonKR
Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - 4liv3
Black Mesa - Dec
Blazing Chrome - Gen
Blood: Fresh Supply - Vileoxe
Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - maq777
Bonbon - ErixonKR
Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood - Cebban
Broken Age - Pooslice
Brutal Legend - Pooslice
Carrion - maq777, ErixonKR, MyteN, Cebban
Castlevania: Bloodlines - Vileoxe
Cat Quest 2 - LePrish
Coffee Talk - Seybsnilksz
Command & Conquer: Red Alert - Cebban
Command & Conquer: Remastered - Gen
Control - LePrish
Control : The Foundation DLC - Gen
Cosmic DJ - ErixonKR
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: Crash Bandicoot 1 - PcGamer, StateUnknown
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back - PcGamer
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: Crash Bandicoot 3 - StateUnknown
Daymare 1998 - WildThing
DeadLlight Directors Cut - Busko
Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise - omgponier
Deadly Premonition: Origins - omgponies
Dear Esther: Landmark Edition - ErixonKR
Death Come True - maq777
Death Stranding - Lasrod, confal
Desperados 3 - Avedagreat
Destroy All Humans! - maq777
Detroit: Become Human - Dajvan
Devolverland Expo - maq777, GreatS, Cebban
Dishonored 2 - eledor
Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive - Cebban
Doom 2016 - JHGBaouns
Doom Enternal - Verdurakh
Dungeon of the Endless - maq777
Elephant in the Room - PcGamer
Enslaved: Journey to the West - Fader Konunge
Epistory: Typing Chronicles - Joffe
Erica - WildThing
Event[0] - Sp4ceRock3R
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture - Serdyllon
Far Cry 3 - WonderBoy, Oppwall, LePrish
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - Oppwall
Firewatch - Sp4ceRock3R
Four Sided Fantasy - Staenhus
Fragile Dreams: Farewell Ruins of the Moon - ErixonKR
Frostpunk - Wildthing
Gears of War 4 - Vamp
Gears of War 5 - Vamp
Ghost of Tsushima - omgponies, almblad
God of War - serdyllon
God of War Chain of olympus - Fader Konungen
God of War Ghost of Sparta - Fader Konunge
God of War: Chains of Olympus - serdyllon
Golden Sun - Rasmous
Golden Sun The Lost Age - Rasmous
Gorogoa - kebbe
Hades - Oddjob
Half-Life - Cebban
Half-Life 2 - Dec
Half-Life 2: Episode One - Dec
Half-Life 2: Episode Two - Dec
Half-Life: Blue Shift - Cebban
Half-Life: Opposing Force - Cebban
Halo - almblad, Waliant
Halo 2 - almblad, Waliant
Halo 3 - Cebban, Waliant
Halo Wars - Lauchen
Halo Wars 2 - Seybsnilksz
Halo: Reach - almblad, Waliant
Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice - Mutumba, Pooslice, PcGamer, Ichabod
Hollow Head:DC - ErixonKR
Homefront : The Revolution - Gen
Homeworld 2 Remastered - Sp4ceRock3R
Homeworld; Deserts of Kharak - Sp4ceRock3R
Horizon Zero Dawn - Yellow_Snowflake
Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds - Yellow_Snowflake
Injustice 2 - Pooslice
Inside - Seybsnilksz, Paddington
Into the Breach - Staenhus
Journey - Bennii, Blackrabbit2, serdyllon
Journey to the Savage Planet - Maaden_Swe
Kona - eledor
Life is Strange - MyteN
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - MyteN
Lost in Vivo - Sp4ceRock3R
Lust for Darkness - Sp4ceRock3R
MacBat64 - kebbe
Manual Samual - JHGBaouns
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - korvmos, Waliant
Mario Kart 8 - Lauchen
Marvin's Mittens - Staenhus
MegaMan Zero - Fader Konunge
MegaMan Zero 2 - Fader Konunge
Metro 2033 - Luftman
Metro 2033 - Luftman
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst - basegnome
Mirror's Edge™ Catalyst - Cebban
Molek Syntez - PcGamer
Momonga Pinball Adventures - kebbe
Mortal Kombat - Pooslice
Mortal Kombat X - Pooslice
Moving Out - Blackrabbit2
My Friend Pedro - PcGamer
Night Call - Maq777
Observation - maq777
Off-Peak - PcGamer
Orcs must die! 3 - Ook
Ori and the will of the wisps - fjuppen
Peregrin - ErixonKR
Persona 4 Golden - GreatS
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Dual Destinies - ErixonKR
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Spirit of Justice - ErixonKR
Please - ErixonKR
Please Follow - ErixonKR
Police Quest II: The Vengeance - PcGamer
Police Quest III: The Kindred - PcGamer
Portal - Tabula
Portal - Dec
Portal 2 - Dec
Postal - PcGamer
Q.U.B.E. 2 - Cebban
Quake 2 - WildThing
Quake 2: Ground Zero - WildThing
Quake 2: The Reckoning - WildThing
Quest for Glory: So You Want to Be a Hero - maq777
Resident Evil 3 Remake - Vamp
Return of the Obra Dinn - JHGBaouns
River City Girls - Luftman
River City Girls - Luftman
Ryse: Son of Rome - Pooslice
Sanguine Sanctum - ErixonKR
Sayonara Wild Hearts - Paddington'
Sekiro - almblad
Shadow Warrior - MyteN
Shadow of the Tomb Raider - eledor'
Shadowrun: Hong Kong - Pooslice
Shadowrun: Hong Kong Bonus Campaign - Pooslice
Slay the spire - fjuppen
Soul Caliber VI - maq888
Splinter Cell Blacklist - Pooslice
Spyro the Dragon - confal
Stanley Parable - Tabula
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - maq777
Stories Untold Episode 1-4 - PcGamer
Stories: The Path of Destinies - Busko
Streets of Rage 4 - Mutumba
Submerged - Staenhus
Subsurface Circular - Staenhus
Suikoden 2 - Shadee
Super Blood Hockey - Maaden_Swe
Superhot - PcGamer
Supraland: Crash - LePrish
Tales of Berseria - Bennii
The Beginner's Guide - Staenhus
The Council - MyteN
The Curse Of Monkey Island - Luftman
The Curse Of Monkey Island - Luftman
The Enigma Machine - ErixonKR
The Journey Down: Chapter Two - Luftman
The Journey Down: Chapter Two - Luftman
The Last of Us Part II - Stevenbivenh, confal, Mirage, Nemo, Mutumba, Bennii, Diezel, confal, korvmos,
The Last of Us Remastered - WonderBoy, Gregermeister
The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC - WonderBoy, Gregermeister
The Novelist - ErixonKR
The Sexy Brutale - ErixonKR
The Stanley Parable - PcGamer
The Turing - Maaden_Swe
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - Azureye
Titanfall 2 - Cebban, Luftman
Tom clancy's Ghost recon: Wildlands - eddie the eagle
Trine 4 : The Nightmare Prince - Gen
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - Vamp
Undertale - Raevburen
Unparallel - PcGamer
Verlet Swing - Cebban
Void Bastards - Cebban
Voxel Bot - kebbe
Walking Dead: Season 1 - Dajvan
Watch Dogs - Blackrabbit2, Pooslice
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC Hearts of stone - CliQue-SinneD
Witcher 3 :Wild Hunt - CliQue-SinneD
Wolfenstein 2 - eddie the eagle
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - Cebban
XIII - Classic - Cebban
Kort sagt, fasiken vad grymma alla som deltog är. Utan er skulle FZ inte vara Sveriges bästa spelcommunity.