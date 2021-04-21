Within the boundaries of what I can say publicly so far, one feature to look forward to is our progress in action battling. Another aspect may seem small, but maybe the dramaturgy of short chats (called skits in-game), that we have put great effort into throughout the gameplay experience. For the battles, we took a fresh look at the usability and tempo of direct feedbacks to certain actions, that should be great to experience. Concerning the sense of freshness and the experience of cooperative fighting, we are aiming to reach the best outcome within the series. We are really looking forward to the responses from fans of the series-typical action battling.

Regarding the skits, I mean the kind of party dialogues that pop up on the verge of the screen during play. We have raised the amount of these short chats and elevated the timing of their popping up in this game. We did not do this in order to simply raise the amount of chats, but because we set ourselves the aim to ensure that the relationships and the diversity within the party and the growth of the bonds between its members should be something that you can relate to. In order to achieve this, the skits play an essential role. That is, because we felt that it is important for the user not to limit this kind of interaction to certain events or skits at certain points in the story, that very obviously will give you some information on characters (or in other words, forces you to find out about the characters), but to naturally interact with the characters and party throughout the game. I think that the depth of the skits makes the experience of our game even richer, alongside with the role they have as kind of tutorials and to give the user a sense of being an adventurer.