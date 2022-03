"Upon releasing Journey ten years ago, we wanted to approach social interaction in games differently and show the world that games can create a genuine emotional connection between players,”

“We are thrilled that the game has resonated so strongly with millions of players around the world, is referenced by a new generation of game developers, exhibited in museums like MoMA, Smithsonian and V&A, and made an impact on how people saw games. It means so much to us that our child blossomed and was able to create positive change for the industry we love.”