Steamspel #21
Sista Steamspel innan jul?
Lapso is a single player first-person exploration game, with particular attention paid to the environmental narrative and sound. It develops through the figure of a scientific illustrator camping near a lake, documenting a special assignment.
Lume and the Shifting Void - 2020
Join Lume in a fight against the other-dimensional hordes of The Shifting Void with her experimental Holostrikers in this platform-action adventure!
Crazy Ball Racing is a game that takes the rush of a race and the skill of a platformer, and combines it with the intensity of a massively multiplayer experience.
Guide 'Skul' on his quest to single-handedly take on the Imperial Army and rescue his King from captivity, in an action-packed rogue-lite 2D platformer for the ages.
The prequel to 2000's Project I.G.I.: Experience a high octane thrill ride through a spy fantasy world of gadgets and guns against the vivid, sumptuous backdrop of the 1980s. Unravel a mystery that threatens to plunge the world into a new era of nuclear annihilation. You're going in.
Fick precis meddelande att For The Warp har fått Steam sida, ett spel jag följt länge vid sidan av nu.
A roguelike deckbuilding game in space! Explore randomly generated systems, enemies and strange encounters. Build your deck, survive and reach For The Warp gate!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201830/For_The_Warp/
Jag har för mig att jag eller någon annan skrev om Wildermyth tidigare, men sökfunktionen får inga träffar. Sökfunktionen är inte direkt toppkvalite här på FZ. Om jag missat tidigare inlägg så blir detta en favorit i repris.
Wildermyth är ett taktiskt RPG med rätt mycket fokus på story. Det har en tecknad 2D stil i en 2D värld med 3D dungeons. Har fått 99% positiva av 375 recensioner. Det är visserligen Early Access mellan 6-12 månader, men har ett tillräckligt färdigt spel för att många ska gilla det.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/763890/
Tack för infon mr. Devan. Skulle vilja ha mer skräckspel till Steam. Många tunga är på g nästa år iaf.
Project IGI ser fränt ut av dessa spel. Ett nytt Splinter Cell liknande spel behövs då UBIsoft inte får tummen ur arslet och ger ut nästa del i serien. Och Metal Gear Solid serien utan Kojima i spetsen är väl död o begravd tyvärr. Så ett nytt stealth spionspel behövs verkligen.
Skul ser onekligen intressant ut, får lite Dead Cells-vibbar. Olika spelstil beroende på vapen (i detta fall huvud/hjälm?) är ett schysst koncept!
Project IGI hade jag gärna sett gameplay av, den trailern sa inte mycket tyvärr. Ser ut som väldigt generisk action/smyg/pangpang. Hoppas det kan fylla det Splinter Cell-formade hålet i mitt hjärta.
Ja det stämmer nog bättre. Jag har dock inte spelat Halcyon 6. Det ser ut att vara lite strategiskt byggande mellan striderna i FTW, vilket inte ser ut att finnas i Halcyon. Hoppas att det kan bli en bra mix i alla fall.
