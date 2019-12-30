8 lovande indiespel Q1 2020
Då det är för tidigt att göra en ny steamspels tråd än men det killar i fingrarna, så kommer här med en tråd med 8 lovande indie spel som skall komma ut under första kvartalet 2020.
Spel som nya Doom och Ori är redan för kända och kommer inte vara med här, alla spelen är även på Steam, för att komma till spelsidan så klicka på spelets namn.
The epic tower defense dark fantasy journey continues! Create powerful gems with various abilities and take on the battle against an endlessly flowing army of monsters, and face the growing darkness as you fight your way back towards the Spiritforge.
Welcome to Moe Era, the era of cute things! It has everything but a hero to help four adorable girls. You're the one they're waiting for!
Necronator: Dead Wrong is a comedic micro RTS game with a deck-building twist. Collect and deploy undead units and build an army to conquer the insufferable goody-two-shoes of the Livmor Alliance. Raise the dead, drop the mic.
For centuries, the Realm uses fear and its military superiority to keep the Zarah Igna System under control, but a group of rebellious Ishma arises to fight its tyranny. With their superior aerial combat skills, the Wind Runners will bring freedom to all who live under the shadow of oppression!
Smart City Plan is a modern city builder game: Plan zones, roads, public transport like trains, trams, buses, subways and even the hypertube. Set taxes and policies and implement smart city technologies.
These are troubling times, Your Grace. The petitioners’ petty matters exceed our limited resources, to say nothing of the war. A careful balance must be struck. Your throne awaits.
Guide 'Skul' on his quest to single-handedly take on the Imperial Army and rescue his King from captivity, in an action-packed rogue-lite 2D platformer for the ages.
REZ PLZ is a pixel art puzzle platformer where 1-2 players control two wizard brothers who possess the power of resurrection. Solve puzzles, platforming challenges, and encounter dangerous monsters and traps that require you to KILL one of the wizard brothers to advance...