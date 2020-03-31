Nytt i forumet
Xbox Games with Gold - April

Mortaigne
Xbox
Xbox Games with Gold - April

Då var det sent omsider dags för nästa månads spel som ingår med Xbox Live Gold-prenumerationen (och Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). I april får vi blandad kompott; Fable, racingspel och en RPG-bundle.
Fable Anniversary är dessutom Xbox One X-Enhanced i 4K vilket alltid är trevligt. Knights of Pen & Paper Bundlen innehåller två spel, båda med extra allt-editions.

Alla Xbox 360/OG Xbox-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One via bakåtkompatibilitet, så som vanligt 4 spel att plocka hem för Xbox One-spelare.

Xbox One:

Project CARS 2 (1-30 april)

Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (16 apr-15 maj)

Xbox 360:

Fable Anniversary (1-15 april)

Toybox Turbos (16-30 april)

Veckans Xbox-nyheter

keffkebab
Nice

NuZ
Mycket trevligt!

