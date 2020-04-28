Nytt i forumet
Nya recensioner
Nya medlemsrecensioner
Externa nyheter
Hårdvarunytt från SweClockers

Xbox Games with Gold - Maj

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Mortaigne
Ambassadör
Xbox
  • Medlem sedan: mar 2002
Offline
Xbox Games with Gold - Maj

Ny månad, nya spel som ingår med Xbox Live Gold-prenumerationen (och Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). Maj månad bjuder på rallyspel, Warhammer och fotboll bland annat. V-Rally 4 och Warhammer 40k är dessutom Xbox One X-enhanced!

Alla Xbox 360/OG Xbox-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One via bakåtkompatibilitet, så som vanligt 4 spel att plocka hem för Xbox One-spelare.

Xbox One:

V-Rally 4 (1-31 maj)

Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor-Martyr (16 maj-15 jun)

Xbox 360:

Sensible World of Soccer (1-15 maj)

Overlord II (16-31 maj)

#xbox #games-with-gold #nyhetstips

Jump in.

Veckans Xbox-nyheter

Anmäl Redigera Citera Svara
1
Skriv svar
Heta nyheter

Aktuella nyhetsdiskussioner

Nytt i forumet

Aktiva diskussionstrådar

Aktiva
Obesvarade
Att synas på FZ

Är du medlem eller annonsör och har tips på kommersiella produkter eller kampanjer som kan tillföra FZ-communityt något bra och som uppskattas? Spana då in statistik och kontaktvägar här under.

Annonsinfo
Feedback

Tipsa oss som i FZ-crew om intressanta produkter, nyheter, spel vi borde testa eller lämna några rader feedback kring vad som helst öppet till communityt genom forumet.

Kontakta FZ-crew
RSS

Håll dig uppdaterad med senaste nytt från FZ.se.

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.

Mobilversion