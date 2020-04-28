Xbox Games with Gold - Maj
Ny månad, nya spel som ingår med Xbox Live Gold-prenumerationen (och Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). Maj månad bjuder på rallyspel, Warhammer och fotboll bland annat. V-Rally 4 och Warhammer 40k är dessutom Xbox One X-enhanced!
Alla Xbox 360/OG Xbox-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One via bakåtkompatibilitet, så som vanligt 4 spel att plocka hem för Xbox One-spelare.
Xbox One:
V-Rally 4 (1-31 maj)
Warhammer 40.000: Inquisitor-Martyr (16 maj-15 jun)
Xbox 360:
Sensible World of Soccer (1-15 maj)
Overlord II (16-31 maj)