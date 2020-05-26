Xbox Games with Gold - Juni
Ambassadör
Xbox
Offline
Xbox Games with Gold - Juni
Ny månad, nya spel som ingår med Xbox Live Gold-prenumerationen (och Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). Juni bjuder på blandad kompott med både Xbox One, 360 och OG Xbox-spel. Plattformare, knasiga indiespel och shooters blev det. Kul med OG Xbox-versionen av Destroy All Humans! så här strax innan remaken!
Alla Xbox 360/OG Xbox-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One via bakåtkompatibilitet, så som vanligt 4 spel att plocka hem för Xbox One-spelare.
Xbox One:
Shantae and the Pirate's Curse (1-30 juni)
Coffee Talk (16 jun-15 jul)
Xbox 360:
Sine Mora (16-30 jun)
OG Xbox:
Destroy All Humans! (1-15 jun)