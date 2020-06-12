Sommaren utan E3 - Mer utannonseringar på G?
Hej, Känner att jag har dålig koll nu efter Sonys digitala presskonferensens. Har ni koll på några mer presskonferenser eller liknande?
IGN har ju sin Game of Summer just nu med lite utannonseringar, bland annat.
Through smoke and fire and shot and shell and to the very walls of hell, But we shall stand and we shall stay. Over the hills and far away.
Minuten efter jag posta hitta jag det här schemat...
Du har FZ:as egna samlingssida också https://www.fz.se/nyhet/283085-spelsommaren-2020-har-ar-hallt...
Kanon! Hade missat den helt.:)
