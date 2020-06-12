Nytt i forumet
Sommaren utan E3 - Mer utannonseringar på G?

Fader Konungen
Hej, Känner att jag har dålig koll nu efter Sonys digitala presskonferensens. Har ni koll på några mer presskonferenser eller liknande?

IGN har ju sin Game of Summer just nu med lite utannonseringar, bland annat.

Fader Konungen
Minuten efter jag posta hitta jag det här schemat...

https://www.gamesradar.com/e3-2020-schedule/

uberpwnage2.0
Du har FZ:as egna samlingssida också https://www.fz.se/nyhet/283085-spelsommaren-2020-har-ar-hallt...

Kanon! Hade missat den helt.:)

