Xbox Game Pass Juli - Part 1
Dags för lite nya spel till Xbox Game Pass! Första vändan för månaden innehåller fyra spel av lite blandad kompott; fighting med Soulcalibur VI, konsolrelease av CrossCode, sportspel med OOTP Baseball 21 och cosmetic storefront med Fallout 76 !
Nya titlar:
Soulcalibur VI (1 juli, konsol)
Out of the Park Baseball 21 (1 juli, PC)
CrossCode (9 juli, konsol)
Fallout 76 (9 juli, konsol+PC)
Som vanligt så lämnar också några spel tjänsten, för den här gången: Blazing Chrome, Dead Rising 4, Timespinner, Unavowed, MGSV, Undertale.