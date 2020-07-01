Nytt i forumet
Mortaigne
  Medlem sedan: mar 2002
Xbox Game Pass Juli - Part 1

Dags för lite nya spel till Xbox Game Pass! Första vändan för månaden innehåller fyra spel av lite blandad kompott; fighting med Soulcalibur VI, konsolrelease av CrossCode, sportspel med OOTP Baseball 21 och cosmetic storefront med Fallout 76 !

Nya titlar:

Soulcalibur VI (1 juli, konsol)

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (1 juli, PC)

CrossCode (9 juli, konsol)

Fallout 76 (9 juli, konsol+PC)

Som vanligt så lämnar också några spel tjänsten, för den här gången: Blazing Chrome, Dead Rising 4, Timespinner, Unavowed, MGSV, Undertale.

