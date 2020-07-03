Secret World Legends påbörjar stor ombalansering
Secret World Legends släpptes 2017 och fick ett blandat mottagande där ganska många inte gillade ändringarna som gjordes i re-launchen från originalspelet The Secret World. Under åren har spelet fått en del nytt content och det spelas fortfarande både av gamla och nya spelare.
Något som varit ett problem sedan länge är dock att vissa builds av tanks varit så bra på att överleva att helare i stort sett inte har behövts.
Som med Anarchy Online och Age of Conan är Secret World Legends ett av Funcoms mmorpg's som inte längre har någon större budget men hålls levande och ibland utvecklas.
Funcom har tillslut påbörjat arbetet med ombalansering av rollerna och förmågorna och i helgen körs den första öppna betan för att få spelarnas feedback. Det är en lång lista med ändringar som planeras och förutom balanseringen så försvinner systemet med nycklar för att få loot i dungeons/scenarios/lairs (tidigare fick man ett antal nycklar varje dag och fick sedan köpa flera för ingame-valuta, vilket begränsade hur många gånger många spelare ville köra dungeons etc per dag).
De lägger även till en ny mini-dungeon från originalspelet, Penthouse, som togs bort i re-launchen då ett specifikt system (AEGIS) togs bort från spelet i re-launchen.
Hur ombalanseringen lyckas och vad som väntar härnäst nu när Tencent tagit över återstår att se. Jag kommer personligen återvända för att se ändringarna
Patch-notes för första betan:
https://forums.funcom.com/t/rebalance-open-beta-july-4th-week...
Översikt:
The Buzzing’s whispers are true; balance is coming! Specifically a balance pass for tanks and healers, along with scaling of group and instanced solo content up to Elite 17 (yes, including dungeons and an Elite 17 version of Manhattan Exclusion Zone). This balance pass redefines how tanks and healers work in SWL, and as such we are holding several open beta test phases to get your feedback and identify any bugs that have slipped through closed testing.
When?
Our first beta test phase will start July 3rd, 2020 at 4 PM EST (8 PM GMT), and will end July 6th at 9 AM EST (1 PM GMT). Dates/times for later test phases will be determined and announced based on the results of the first phase.
A “brief” overview (aka TL;DR)
This is a beta - Not everything is finished. Some features are still being worked on, FX and Audio are lacking in a number of places, and some things are broken.
Tanks rebalanced. Each tank weapon now has a unique identity, and proper defensive gear is now needed for your highest available Elite level
Fear not, we have a plan to smooth the transition when this update reaches Live. Surely you have had a chance to play around with the Glyph Exchangers? We will be giving everyone a set of Glyph Exchangers for free when the rebalance reaches Live.
Healers rebalanced. They are now needed for your highest available Elite level. Each heal weapon has its own flavor and playstyle
Several outlier weapon items and weapon types have received attention to address balance issues, and bring the overall balance closer together. For example, Blood Magic’s issues with soloing content have been addressed.
Loot Tables have been adjusted and updated with new items, including new Empowerment Catalysts, a rare new type of distillate, and a full new set of talismans
Dungeon queues have merged down into 7 queues total: Elite 1-2, Elite 3-4, Elite 5-7, Elite 8-10, Elite 11-13, Elite 14-16, and Elite 17
Manhattan Exclusion Zone: Elite 17 has been added, aimed at a skilled raid of endgame players, and with new mechanics to spice things up
Please note: Development is still in progress on the Elite 17 raid, and its loot table has not been implemented yet
The Penthouse mini-dungeon has made a return and can be accessed via Elite 10+ dungeon queues
Seek & Preserve Scenarios, and scaling solo missions (such as Venetian Missile Crisis or Rogue Agent) now scale up to Elite 17
The Dungeon/Scenario/Lair Key system is undergoing a rework, and opening Dungeon, Scenario, and Lair loot boxes will no longer cost a key.
Please note that during this first phase, the rework has not been fully implemented - there will still be a use for keys, however we are not at a stage to share specifics.