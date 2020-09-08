Så här ska man göra.
Så läste på min steam feed att Men of war: Assult squad 2 hadde gjort en liten uppdatering.
"It has come to our attention that some of the achievements that were initially present in the base game are now unattainable because the multiplayer matchmaking servers were shut down some time ago. For this reason, we have decided to completely remove all of the achievements linked to multiplayer matchmaking. We would like to apologies in case this has created any inconvenience."
Fler spel borde gör så Typ Saint´s Row 3 och 4 har kvar sina achievements som om det är folk som försöker vara completionist och ta alla så kan dom ej då online delen är nere.
Fast jag säger då det Call of duty har nog fasen gjort det bästa där Mulitplayer och Singel player achievements är delat.