Nytt i forumet
Nya recensioner
Nya medlemsrecensioner
Externa nyheter
Hårdvarunytt från SweClockers

Så här ska man göra.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Duke_Gamer
Medlem
  • Medlem sedan: sep 2019
Online
Så här ska man göra.

Så läste på min steam feed att Men of war: Assult squad 2 hadde gjort en liten uppdatering.

"It has come to our attention that some of the achievements that were initially present in the base game are now unattainable because the multiplayer matchmaking servers were shut down some time ago. For this reason, we have decided to completely remove all of the achievements linked to multiplayer matchmaking. We would like to apologies in case this has created any inconvenience."

Fler spel borde gör så Typ Saint´s Row 3 och 4 har kvar sina achievements som om det är folk som försöker vara completionist och ta alla så kan dom ej då online delen är nere.

Fast jag säger då det Call of duty har nog fasen gjort det bästa där Mulitplayer och Singel player achievements är delat.

Anmäl Redigera Citera Svara
1
Skriv svar
Heta nyheter

Aktuella nyhetsdiskussioner

Nytt i forumet

Aktiva diskussionstrådar

Aktiva
Obesvarade
Att synas på FZ

Är du medlem eller annonsör och har tips på kommersiella produkter eller kampanjer som kan tillföra FZ-communityt något bra och som uppskattas? Spana då in statistik och kontaktvägar här under.

Annonsinfo
Feedback

Tipsa oss som i FZ-crew om intressanta produkter, nyheter, spel vi borde testa eller lämna några rader feedback kring vad som helst öppet till communityt genom forumet.

Kontakta FZ-crew
RSS

Håll dig uppdaterad med senaste nytt från FZ.se.

Copyright © 1996—2020 Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.

Mobilversion