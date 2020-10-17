Spel- och konsolsamling säljes

Playstation 2 konsol (phat)

2 minneskort

2 handkontroller (ej original, men likvärdigt)

Singstar-mikrofoner

Canis Canem Edit

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 2

Final Fantasy XII

God of War

Gran Turismo 3

Harry Potter och Hemligheternas kammare

Kingdom Hearts

Kingdom Hearts 2

Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Legend of Jack Sparrow

Prince of Persia Trilogy

Singstar Svenska Hits Schlager

Singstar Pop Hits

Singstar '90s

Spider-Man 2 (platinumfodral)

SSX on Tour

Ultimate Spider-Man

Paketpris (konsol + spel)

300 :-

Xbox 360 Slim konsol 250 GB

2 handkontroller (1 trådad, 1 trådlös med P&C)

Alpha Protocol

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Revelations Collector edition

Blue Dragon

Bulletstorm

Crackdown

Divinity II: Dragon Knight Saga

Eternal Sonata

Fable II

Fallout 3 GOTY

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3 Limited Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV (& Episodes from Liberty City)

Halo Reach

Just Cause 2

Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition (classicfodral)

Mirror's Edge

Prey

Prototype

Prototype 2

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare

Saints Row 2

Singularity

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

The Darkness

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY

The Orange Box

The Saboteur

Tron Evolution

Paketpris (konsol + spel)

1000 :-

Xbox One X Scorpio Edition konsol

1 handkontroll

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dead Rising 3

Gears of War 4

Quantum Break

Rare Replay

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sunset Overdrive

Paketpris (konsol + spel)

2500 :-

Playstation 3 Super slim 500GB konsol

1 handkontroll

God of War Collection (essentials)

God of War Collection Volume II (essentials)

Infamous 2

Killzone 3

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (platinumfodral)

Little Big Planet

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot (platinumfodral)

Resistance: Fall of Man (essentials)

Resistance 2 (essentials)

Resistance 3 (essentials)

Spider Man Web of Shadows

Paketpris (konsol + spel)

750 :-

Playstation 4 Pro 2TB

2 handkontroller

Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Dishonored

Far Cry 4

Grand Theft Auto V

Payday 2

Watch Dogs

Paketpris (konsol + spel)

2500 :-

The Witcher 3 Collectors Edition

1000 :- separat

500 :- vid köp av konsolpaket

Nintendo Switch (ej konsol)

Zelda: Link's Awakening (300)

Pokkén Tournament (250)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (100)

Kartonger till konsoler finns ej kvar

Upphämtning föredras (frakt kan diskuteras)

Pris kan diskuteras om bra argument finns

Finns i Sigtuna kommun

Betalning via Swish