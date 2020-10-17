Spel- och konsolsamling säljes
Playstation 2 konsol (phat)
2 minneskort
2 handkontroller (ej original, men likvärdigt)
Singstar-mikrofoner
Canis Canem Edit
Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi
Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 2
Final Fantasy XII
God of War
Gran Turismo 3
Harry Potter och Hemligheternas kammare
Kingdom Hearts
Kingdom Hearts 2
Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Legend of Jack Sparrow
Prince of Persia Trilogy
Singstar Svenska Hits Schlager
Singstar Pop Hits
Singstar '90s
Spider-Man 2 (platinumfodral)
SSX on Tour
Ultimate Spider-Man
Paketpris (konsol + spel)
300 :-
Xbox 360 Slim konsol 250 GB
2 handkontroller (1 trådad, 1 trådlös med P&C)
Alpha Protocol
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed II
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood
Assassin's Creed Revelations Collector edition
Blue Dragon
Bulletstorm
Crackdown
Divinity II: Dragon Knight Saga
Eternal Sonata
Fable II
Fallout 3 GOTY
Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3 Limited Edition
Grand Theft Auto IV (& Episodes from Liberty City)
Halo Reach
Just Cause 2
Midnight Club Los Angeles Complete Edition (classicfodral)
Mirror's Edge
Prey
Prototype
Prototype 2
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare
Saints Row 2
Singularity
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
The Darkness
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY
The Orange Box
The Saboteur
Tron Evolution
Paketpris (konsol + spel)
1000 :-
Xbox One X Scorpio Edition konsol
1 handkontroll
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Dead Rising 3
Gears of War 4
Quantum Break
Rare Replay
Red Dead Redemption 2
Sunset Overdrive
Paketpris (konsol + spel)
2500 :-
Playstation 3 Super slim 500GB konsol
1 handkontroll
God of War Collection (essentials)
God of War Collection Volume II (essentials)
Infamous 2
Killzone 3
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (platinumfodral)
Little Big Planet
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriot (platinumfodral)
Resistance: Fall of Man (essentials)
Resistance 2 (essentials)
Resistance 3 (essentials)
Spider Man Web of Shadows
Paketpris (konsol + spel)
750 :-
Playstation 4 Pro 2TB
2 handkontroller
Deus Ex Mankind Divided
Dishonored
Far Cry 4
Grand Theft Auto V
Payday 2
Watch Dogs
Paketpris (konsol + spel)
2500 :-
The Witcher 3 Collectors Edition
1000 :- separat
500 :- vid köp av konsolpaket
Nintendo Switch (ej konsol)
Zelda: Link's Awakening (300)
Pokkén Tournament (250)
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (100)
Kartonger till konsoler finns ej kvar
Upphämtning föredras (frakt kan diskuteras)
Pris kan diskuteras om bra argument finns
Finns i Sigtuna kommun
Betalning via Swish