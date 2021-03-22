Vilka är era spelminnen från svunna tider?
zx 80 flight simulator
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BBF83iBX5E
Lazy Jones är en favorit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7DyoDJCqac
Eller varför inte Who Dares Wins
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mM00hd4_6s
Into the Eagle's Nest (C64). Fantastiskt spel för sin tid. Testade det igen hos min retrovurmande bror för nåt år sen, det är fortfarande kul.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGFOTdVlmPo
Grymt bra berättarröst från klippet "Into the Eagle's Nest on a Commodore 64"
"Slaughter them from a safe location"
Han är från Finland!
Autumn Drive, Finland, October 3rd 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9THX0b5mfQ
Emlyn Hughes International Soccer till C64. Var väl inget fantastiskt fotbollsspel egentligen men man kunde spela två i samma lag plus att man kunde göra sitt eget lag vilket jag och min bästa kompis gjorde. Vi satte helt enkelt ihop det lag vi spelade i irl och gav spelarna (dvs våra verklige lagkamrater) skills baserade på vad de var bra på. Fantastiskt kul hade vi. Synd bara att vi lirade det på kasset så hade ingen möjlighet att spara, så varje gång vi skulle lira så fick vi skapa om IFK Täby.
Äldre favoritspel jag har trevliga minnen från.
Vectrex
Mine Storm
Pole Position
C64
Action Biker
Archon
Barbarian: The Ultimate Warrior
Barbie
Bomb Jack
Boulder Dash
Califonia Games
Commando
Dig Dug
Ghostbusters
G.I. Joe
Green Beret?
Kikstart 2
Knight Games
Impossible Mission
Lode Runner
Last Ninja
Last Ninja 2
Mancopter
Mr. Robot and his Robot Factory
Project Firestart
Rambo
Saboteur
Saboteur II: Avenging Angel
Skate or Die
Spy Hunter
Spy vs Spy
Summer Games
Wizball
Wizard of Wor
Winter Games
Nintendo 8-bit
Bionic Commando
Castlevania
Castlevania II: Simon's Quest
Excite Bike
Legend of Zelda
Mega Man
Mega Man II
Mega Man III
Metal Gear
Metroid
Punch-Out
Super Mario Bros.
Super Mario Bros. 2
Wrecking Crew
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
Sega Master System
Golden Axe Warrior
Golvellius
Phantasy Star
Psycho Fox
SpellCaster
Wonder Boy in Monster Land
Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap
Amiga
Agony
Another World
Barbarian
Beyond the Ice Palace
Cabal
Civilization
Defender of the Crown
Double Dragon
Dragon Ninja
Dune II
Elite II: Frontier
F/A-18 Interceptor
Final Fight
Flashback
Giana Sisters
Golden Axe
Gunship 2000
Hard 'n Heavy
Hero's Quest
Hostage
Hunter
Hybris
Into the Eagle's Nest
Lemmings
Lotus Turbo Challenge II
Marble Madness
Midnight Resistance
Moonstone
Monkey Island
Monkey Island 2
North & South
Obliterator
Oil Imperium
Pang!
Pinball Dreams
Pinball Fantasies
Pinball Illusions
Pirates!
Ports of Call
Road Rash
Rodland
R-Type
Shadow of the Beast
Shufflepuck CafÃ©
Sky Chase
Speedball II
Stunt Car Racer
Super Cars II
Super Frog
Sword of Sodan
Syndicate
The New Zealand Story
Turrican II
Turrican III
X-out
Wing Commander
Game Boy
Bionic Commando
Final Fantasy Legend III
Final Fantasy Mystic Quest
Gargoyle's Quest
Metroid II: Return of Samus
Motocross Maniacs
Shadow Warriors
Solar Striker
Super Mario Land
Sword of Hope
Tetris
Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Sega Mega Drive
Arrow Flash
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Columns
Gunstar Heroes
Michael Jackson's Moonwalker
Mystic Defender
NHL'93
Quackshot
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III
Phantasy Star IV
Shining Force
Shining Force II
Sonic The Hedgehog
Streets of Rage
Strider
Truxton
Thunder Force IV
World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
Super Nintendo
Actraiser
Chrono Trigger
Demon's Crest
F-Zero
Final Fantasy IV
Final Fantasy VI
Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Shadowrun
Soul Blazer
Street Fighter II
Super Castlevania IV
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario World
Super Metroid
DOS
Alone in the Dark
Dark Forces
Day of the Tentacle
Discworld II: Missing presumed...!?
Doom
Dreamweb
Duke Nukem 3D
Dune
EF2000
Fallout
Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
Little Big Adventure
Little Big Adventure 2
Lost Eden
Master of Magic
Quake
Sam & Max Hit the Road
Sim City 2000
Syndicate Wars
System Shock
The Dig
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
Tie Fighter
UFO: Enemy Unknown
Warcraft II
Wing Commander II
Wolfenstein 3D
Playstation
Brave Fencer Musashi
Bushido Blade
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Chrono Cross
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII
Final Fantasy IX
Klonoa: Door to Phantomile
Legend of Mana
Legend of Dragoon
Metal Gear Solid
Ridge Racer
Star Ocean: The Second Story
Silent Hill
Suikoden
Suikoden II
Tekken 2
Threads of Fate
Vagrant Story
Xenogears
Windows
Advent Rising
Blade Runner
Bloodrayne
Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
Clive Barker's Undying
Dark Messiah of Might and Magic
Deus Ex
Discworld Noir
Fahrenheit
Fallout 2
Fallout 3
FEAR
Freedom Fighters
FreeSpace 2
Gothic
Gothic 2
Grim Fandango
Hitman: Codename 47
Hitman: Contracts
Hitman: Blood Money
Jade Empire - Special Edition
Mafia
Max Payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Mass Effect
Might and Magic VI: The Mandate of Heaven
No One Lives Forever
No One Lives Forever 2
Omikron: The Nomad Soul
Oni
Outcast
Outlaws
Psychonauts
Planescape: Torment
Portal
Return to Castle Wolfenstein
Risen
Shadow of Memories
Shogo
Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Dark Forces II
Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: Republic Commando
SWAT 4
System Shock 2
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
The Last Remnant
The Longest Journey
The Witcher
Thief Gold
Thief II: The Metal Age
Tomb Raider: Anniversary
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines
Playstation 2
Dragon Quest: Journey of the Cursed King
Final Fantasy XII
God of War
Ico
Okami
Primal
Shadow of the Colossus
Steambot Chronicles
Suikoden III
Suikoden IV
Suikoden V
Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven
Way of the Samurai 2
Yakuza
Yakuza 2
Zone of the Enders
Zone of the Enders: 2nd Runner
Nintendo GameCube
Beyond Good & Evil
Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem
Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Master Quesr
Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
Metroid Prime
Skies of Arcadia Legends
Tales of Symphonia
Mina varmaste minnen är från slutet av 1998, då jag köpte en Playstation (med Spyro the Dragon). Andra spelet blev Resident Evil. Året därpå spelade jag Tomb Raider, Resident Evil 2, Silent Hill, Soul Reaver, Ape Escape, Broken Sword 2.
Är säkert mest nostalgi, men det har inte riktigt känts så igen, som det gjorde då.
Det känns som jag har tappat nostalgin lite på senare dagar? Det givna för mig när jag var yngre var Zelda: A link to the past. Fast jag har precis varvat spelet, så jag känner mig tillfredsställd.
Annars kan jag småsakna Diablo 2, Phantasy Star Online, Ragnarok Online eller Lineage 2, fast jag har inte riktigt någon tid för sånna spel. Jag hade också mysigt med Tenchu såväl som Metal Gear Solid-spelen, särskilt 1 och 3.
Det finns tre bra vad faan
- Vad faan är planen för idag?
- Vad faan är jag har skjutit upp som behöver bli gjort!?
- Vad faan, nu skriver jag en checklista för dagen!
Emlyn Hughes International Soccer till C64. Var väl inget fantastiskt fotbollsspel egentligen men man kunde spela två i samma lag plus att man kunde göra sitt eget lag vilket jag och min bästa kompis gjorde. Vi satte helt enkelt ihop det lag vi spelade i irl och gav spelarna (dvs våra verklige lagkamrater) skills baserade på vad de var bra på. Fantastiskt kul hade vi. Synd bara att vi lirade det på kasset så hade ingen möjlighet att spara, så varje gång vi skulle lira så fick vi skapa om IFK Täby.
Ojoj! Inget som helst minne av att ha spelat det, men när jag ser bilderna så kände jag igen mig direkt. Farsan hade C64 som jag spelade på som liten knodd, så jag satt väl och spelade det då. Undrar vad mer man satt och lirade som försvunnit helt ur minnet...
Många minnen så det är svårt att välja, men en favorit måste varit alla helger under mellanstadiet då man sov över hos polaren och spelade HoMM3. Varje helg hade man glömt bort gamet man spelade helgen innan så man började alltid om på ett nytt spel och valde slottet det kändes som man inte spelat på ett tag. Man visste att kompisens morsa skulle titta in i rummet med trött blick framåt kl 03 och fråga om det inte var dags att sova.