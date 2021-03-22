Vilka är era spelminnen från svunna tider?

Vectrex

Mine Storm

Pole Position

C64

Action Biker

Archon

Barbarian: The Ultimate Warrior

Barbie

Bomb Jack

Boulder Dash

Califonia Games

Commando

Dig Dug

Ghostbusters

G.I. Joe

Green Beret?

Kikstart 2

Knight Games

Impossible Mission

Lode Runner

Last Ninja

Last Ninja 2

Mancopter

Mr. Robot and his Robot Factory

Project Firestart

Rambo

Saboteur

Saboteur II: Avenging Angel

Skate or Die

Spy Hunter

Spy vs Spy

Summer Games

Wizball

Wizard of Wor

Winter Games

Nintendo 8-bit

Bionic Commando

Castlevania

Castlevania II: Simon's Quest

Excite Bike

Legend of Zelda

Mega Man

Mega Man II

Mega Man III

Metal Gear

Metroid

Punch-Out

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Wrecking Crew

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Sega Master System

Golden Axe Warrior

Golvellius

Phantasy Star

Psycho Fox

SpellCaster

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap

Amiga

Agony

Another World

Barbarian

Beyond the Ice Palace

Cabal

Civilization

Defender of the Crown

Double Dragon

Dragon Ninja

Dune II

Elite II: Frontier

F/A-18 Interceptor

Final Fight

Flashback

Giana Sisters

Golden Axe

Gunship 2000

Hard 'n Heavy

Hero's Quest

Hostage

Hunter

Hybris

Into the Eagle's Nest

Lemmings

Lotus Turbo Challenge II

Marble Madness

Midnight Resistance

Moonstone

Monkey Island

Monkey Island 2

North & South

Obliterator

Oil Imperium

Pang!

Pinball Dreams

Pinball Fantasies

Pinball Illusions

Pirates!

Ports of Call

Road Rash

Rodland

R-Type

Shadow of the Beast

Shufflepuck CafÃ©

Sky Chase

Speedball II

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

Super Frog

Sword of Sodan

Syndicate

The New Zealand Story

Turrican II

Turrican III

X-out

Wing Commander

Game Boy

Bionic Commando

Final Fantasy Legend III

Final Fantasy Mystic Quest

Gargoyle's Quest

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Motocross Maniacs

Shadow Warriors

Solar Striker

Super Mario Land

Sword of Hope

Tetris

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Sega Mega Drive

Arrow Flash

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Columns

Gunstar Heroes

Michael Jackson's Moonwalker

Mystic Defender

NHL'93

Quackshot

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III

Phantasy Star IV

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Sonic The Hedgehog

Streets of Rage

Strider

Truxton

Thunder Force IV

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Super Nintendo

Actraiser

Chrono Trigger

Demon's Crest

F-Zero

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy VI

Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Shadowrun

Soul Blazer

Street Fighter II

Super Castlevania IV

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

DOS

Alone in the Dark

Dark Forces

Day of the Tentacle

Discworld II: Missing presumed...!?

Doom

Dreamweb

Duke Nukem 3D

Dune

EF2000

Fallout

Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Little Big Adventure

Little Big Adventure 2

Lost Eden

Master of Magic

Quake

Sam & Max Hit the Road

Sim City 2000

Syndicate Wars

System Shock

The Dig

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall

Tie Fighter

UFO: Enemy Unknown

Warcraft II

Wing Commander II

Wolfenstein 3D

Playstation

Brave Fencer Musashi

Bushido Blade

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Chrono Cross

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy IX

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile

Legend of Mana

Legend of Dragoon

Metal Gear Solid

Ridge Racer

Star Ocean: The Second Story

Silent Hill

Suikoden

Suikoden II

Tekken 2

Threads of Fate

Vagrant Story

Xenogears

Windows

Advent Rising

Blade Runner

Bloodrayne

Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth

Clive Barker's Undying

Dark Messiah of Might and Magic

Deus Ex

Discworld Noir

Fahrenheit

Fallout 2

Fallout 3

FEAR

Freedom Fighters

FreeSpace 2

Gothic

Gothic 2

Grim Fandango

Hitman: Codename 47

Hitman: Contracts

Hitman: Blood Money

Jade Empire - Special Edition

Mafia

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Mass Effect

Might and Magic VI: The Mandate of Heaven

No One Lives Forever

No One Lives Forever 2

Omikron: The Nomad Soul

Oni

Outcast

Outlaws

Psychonauts

Planescape: Torment

Portal

Return to Castle Wolfenstein

Risen

Shadow of Memories

Shogo

Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Republic Commando

SWAT 4

System Shock 2

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Last Remnant

The Longest Journey

The Witcher

Thief Gold

Thief II: The Metal Age

Tomb Raider: Anniversary

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines

Playstation 2

Dragon Quest: Journey of the Cursed King

Final Fantasy XII

God of War

Ico

Okami

Primal

Shadow of the Colossus

Steambot Chronicles

Suikoden III

Suikoden IV

Suikoden V

Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven

Way of the Samurai 2

Yakuza

Yakuza 2

Zone of the Enders

Zone of the Enders: 2nd Runner

Nintendo GameCube

Beyond Good & Evil

Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem

Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Master Quesr

Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

Metroid Prime

Skies of Arcadia Legends

Tales of Symphonia