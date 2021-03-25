Future Games Show 2021 ikväll 22.30

ohGr
Nån som ska kolla?
"Tune in Thursday, March 25 to see Nicole Tompkins and Jeff Schine showcase over 40 games from 30 different developers and publishers like SEGA, Team 17, EA and more. Expect a bundle of world premieres, gameplay trailers, and developer interviews, plus a pre-show hosted by Stephanie Panisello, the voice of Claire Redfield in Resident Evil 2."
Länk: https://www.pcgamer.com/how-to-watch-the-future-games-show-20...
och kan ses här:
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/gamesradar
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I9o2aBVhBk&ab_channel=GamesR...

Shadee
Tack för tips. Ska kolla in.

Sisyr
Bra tajming ändå, lagom nu tills fotbollen är slut (sändningen börjar 22:45, inte 22:30).

Shadee
Skribent

Inte direkt imponerad över den här pre-showen :/
Kanske man har för höga förväntningar?

Rakoon
Inte direkt imponerad över den här pre-showen :/
Kanske man har för höga förväntningar?

Har alltid varit skit

Shadee
Oooo, Savior. Nice. Har det whislistat på Steam. Schysst att få ett närmare releasedatum än TBA.

Shadee
Öppen beta Back4Blood. Ser jag fram emot.

