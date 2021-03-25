Future Games Show 2021 ikväll 22.30
Medlem
Offline
Future Games Show 2021 ikväll 22.30
Nån som ska kolla?
Future Games Show 2021 ikväll 22.30
"Tune in Thursday, March 25 to see Nicole Tompkins and Jeff Schine showcase over 40 games from 30 different developers and publishers like SEGA, Team 17, EA and more. Expect a bundle of world premieres, gameplay trailers, and developer interviews, plus a pre-show hosted by Stephanie Panisello, the voice of Claire Redfield in Resident Evil 2."
Länk: https://www.pcgamer.com/how-to-watch-the-future-games-show-20...
och kan ses här:
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/gamesradar
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I9o2aBVhBk&ab_channel=GamesR...
Medlem
Offline
Skrivet av Shadee:
Inte direkt imponerad över den här pre-showen :/
Kanske man har för höga förväntningar?
Har alltid varit skit