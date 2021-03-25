Nån som ska kolla?

Future Games Show 2021 ikväll 22.30

"Tune in Thursday, March 25 to see Nicole Tompkins and Jeff Schine showcase over 40 games from 30 different developers and publishers like SEGA, Team 17, EA and more. Expect a bundle of world premieres, gameplay trailers, and developer interviews, plus a pre-show hosted by Stephanie Panisello, the voice of Claire Redfield in Resident Evil 2."

Länk: https://www.pcgamer.com/how-to-watch-the-future-games-show-20...

och kan ses här:

Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/gamesradar

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I9o2aBVhBk&ab_channel=GamesR...

