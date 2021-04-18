100+ PC spel säljes, även flera BixBoxes. Civlization, Fallout, Baldurs Gate, Metal Gear Solid, Half-Life m.fl.
Utrensningen av spel fortsätter här hemma, nu är det PC spel som ska bort. Allt säljes på Tradera;
Big boxes:
Metal Gear Solid
Dragon Lore
War Wind
Sacrifice Nordisk utgåva.
Conquer the World(samling med Sid Meire's Colonization, Rail Road Tycoon Deluxe, Pirates! Gold, Transport Tycoon)
Throne of Darkness
Die Hard Trilogy svensk utgåva
This Means War!
Mech Warrior 1, 2 och 3 i big box för Mech Warrior 2
Earth 2150
Sid Meiers Gettysburg
Sid Meiers Alpha Centauri
Sid Meiers CivNet
Sid Meiers Civilization till Amiga
Samling med 50+ PC-spel i DVD fodral (se nedan för vilka som ingår)
Samling med 45+ PC-spel i DVD fodral (se nedan för vilka som ingår)
50+ samlingen har dessa:
Alien Nations
Assassin's Creed
Baldurs Gate
Baldurs Gate II Shadows of Amn
Baldurs Gate Tales of the Sword Coast
Battle Forge
Beyond Divinity
Bioshock 2
Call of Juarez Bound in Blood
Carmageddon II
Carmageddon TDR 2000
Command & Conquer The First Decade
Counter Strike Condition Zero
Delta Force Land Warrior
Deus Ex
Diablo II
Diablo III
Divine Divinity
Doom 3
Dragon Age II (2) (Inplastad)
Dragon Age Origins
Fallout 3
Fallout New Vegas
Freelancer
Gothic Universe (I, II, III)
GTA 2
Half-Life 1 Anthology
Half-Life 2
Half-Life Generation
Hitman 2 Silent Assasin (Inplastad)
Iron Storm
Jagged Alliance 2
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2 Collectors Edition
Mass Effect 3
Medal of Honor Allied Assault Warchest
Penumbra Black Plague
Prey (Inplastad)
Rise of Nations Gold Edition
Sacred Gold
Silent Hunter 4 Wolves of the Pacific
Stalker Shadow of Chernobyl
Star Trek Elite Force II (2)
Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy
The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Game of the Year Edition
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Complete
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Rogue Spear Black Thorn
Unreal Tournament
Warcraft III Frozen Throne
Warcraft III Reign of Chaos
45+ samlingen inkluderar dessa;
Act of War Direct Action
Alice Madness Returns
American Conquest Collection
Another World 15th Anniversary Edition (Inplastad)
Archangel
Assassin's Creed Revelations (Inplastad)
Bioshock 2
Borderlands Game of the year edition (Inplastad)
Boss Hunter (Inplastad)
Civilization III Deluxe Edition
Civilization IV Complete
Civilization V
Codename Silver
Combat Chess
Conflict Desert Storm (Inplastad)
create (Inplastad)
Darkspore Limited Edition (Inplastad)
Dawn of War Anthology
Desperados Wanted Dead or Alive (Inplastad)
Die by the Sword + Limb from Limb (Inplastad)
Dracula Origin
Dungeon Siege III (Inplastad)
Escape from Paradise City (Inplastad)
Fallout 3 Game of the year edition
Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition
Fallout The Ultimate Collection (1, 2 och Tactics)
Guild Wars
Heroes of Annihilated empires (Inplastad)
Hidden & Dangerous
Hitman Contracts (Inplastad)
Homeworld 2
Limbo Special Edition (Inplastad)
Lost Planet 2 (Inplastad)
Medieval Total War Gold Edition
Might & Magic Heroes Collection (Inplastad)
Port Royale (Inplastad)
Rage Anarchy Edition (Inplastad)
secret files Tunguska
Space Quest Collection (Inplastad)
Syberia
Syberia II (Inplastad)
The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind Game of the Year Edition
The Political Machine 2008 (Inplastad)
The Stronghold Collection (Inplastad)