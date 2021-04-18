100+ PC spel säljes, även flera BixBoxes. Civlization, Fallout, Baldurs Gate, Metal Gear Solid, Half-Life m.fl.

Utrensningen av spel fortsätter här hemma, nu är det PC spel som ska bort. Allt säljes på Tradera;

Big boxes:

Metal Gear Solid

Dragon Lore

War Wind

Sacrifice Nordisk utgåva.

Conquer the World(samling med Sid Meire's Colonization, Rail Road Tycoon Deluxe, Pirates! Gold, Transport Tycoon)

Throne of Darkness

Die Hard Trilogy svensk utgåva

This Means War!

Mech Warrior 1, 2 och 3 i big box för Mech Warrior 2

Earth 2150

Sid Meiers Gettysburg

Sid Meiers Alpha Centauri

Sid Meiers CivNet

Sid Meiers Civilization till Amiga

Samling med 50+ PC-spel i DVD fodral (se nedan för vilka som ingår)

Samling med 45+ PC-spel i DVD fodral (se nedan för vilka som ingår)

50+ samlingen har dessa:

Alien Nations

Assassin's Creed

Baldurs Gate

Baldurs Gate II Shadows of Amn

Baldurs Gate Tales of the Sword Coast

Battle Forge

Beyond Divinity

Bioshock 2

Call of Juarez Bound in Blood

Carmageddon II

Carmageddon TDR 2000

Command & Conquer The First Decade

Counter Strike Condition Zero

Delta Force Land Warrior

Deus Ex

Diablo II

Diablo III

Divine Divinity

Doom 3

Dragon Age II (2) (Inplastad)

Dragon Age Origins

Fallout 3

Fallout New Vegas

Freelancer

Gothic Universe (I, II, III)

GTA 2

Half-Life 1 Anthology

Half-Life 2

Half-Life Generation

Hitman 2 Silent Assasin (Inplastad)

Iron Storm

Jagged Alliance 2

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2 Collectors Edition

Mass Effect 3

Medal of Honor Allied Assault Warchest

Penumbra Black Plague

Prey (Inplastad)

Rise of Nations Gold Edition

Sacred Gold

Silent Hunter 4 Wolves of the Pacific

Stalker Shadow of Chernobyl

Star Trek Elite Force II (2)

Star Wars Jedi Knight Jedi Academy

The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Game of the Year Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Complete

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Rogue Spear Black Thorn

Unreal Tournament

Warcraft III Frozen Throne

Warcraft III Reign of Chaos

45+ samlingen inkluderar dessa;

Act of War Direct Action

Alice Madness Returns

American Conquest Collection

Another World 15th Anniversary Edition (Inplastad)

Archangel

Assassin's Creed Revelations (Inplastad)

Bioshock 2

Borderlands Game of the year edition (Inplastad)

Boss Hunter (Inplastad)

Civilization III Deluxe Edition

Civilization IV Complete

Civilization V

Codename Silver

Combat Chess

Conflict Desert Storm (Inplastad)

create (Inplastad)

Darkspore Limited Edition (Inplastad)

Dawn of War Anthology

Desperados Wanted Dead or Alive (Inplastad)

Die by the Sword + Limb from Limb (Inplastad)

Dracula Origin

Dungeon Siege III (Inplastad)

Escape from Paradise City (Inplastad)

Fallout 3 Game of the year edition

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Fallout The Ultimate Collection (1, 2 och Tactics)

Guild Wars

Heroes of Annihilated empires (Inplastad)

Hidden & Dangerous

Hitman Contracts (Inplastad)

Homeworld 2

Limbo Special Edition (Inplastad)

Lost Planet 2 (Inplastad)

Medieval Total War Gold Edition

Might & Magic Heroes Collection (Inplastad)

Port Royale (Inplastad)

Rage Anarchy Edition (Inplastad)

secret files Tunguska

Space Quest Collection (Inplastad)

Syberia

Syberia II (Inplastad)

The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind Game of the Year Edition

The Political Machine 2008 (Inplastad)

The Stronghold Collection (Inplastad)