Ledsen spelmusik

Song Meaning

The song as a whole is the female heroine Yuna's thoughts as of that moment in the game's narrative- given in the form of a metaphor heavy song. In context, it plays when Yuna and Tidus have their only 'alone time' and romantic get together, and is the fulfilment of the growing feelings they have for each other. One thing about FFX, is that much of the game's story is actually about Yuna, not the main protagonist Tidus, and thus she has her own unique perspective of events and her role in them. Namely, she sees herself as the tragic heroine who must sacrifice herself to bring peace to her people and live up to a family reputation- and this is an attitude she has grown up with all her life.

AT this point in the story, she is conflicted: She has finally met someone who makes life worth living, and desires much with him- and yet at the same time is determined to see through her self-sacrificial pilgrimage to the end, and the song highlights her internal struggles with the choice between seeking happiness with Tidus, and seeking her duty with her pilgrimage.

The first verse mainly a description of the setting, and the joy that she has with Tidus, "Suteki da ne" means "Isn't it wonderful?" as in "Even in spite of what has happened, Isn't it wonderful?"

The second verse, with a cold pause in the middle, reflect her deccision/ realization that any happines with Tidus is an illusion- she has only one course of action to take, and that is to complete her pilgrimage and die. The dramatic irony being, that Tidus himself is actually an illusion! (of sorts)

In the end, the Suteki Da Ne is "Isn't it wonderful, that even though we will not get much time together, that we met at all, and that we at least have and eventually, had, this time together?", a much more sorrowful and tragic take on their romance.

The symbolism and metaphor of the song is very closely entwined with the the overal symbolism and themes of the story. The speaker, Yuna, "feels the night all around me", which is a triple metaphor, as it is night time during the song, the world is in a state of darkness and suffering (A night), and alludes to the symbolism of Yuna, Tidus, and all the other characters in the story as being planets- As seen by their emblems and sigils, Yuna represents the Moon, Tidus represents the Sun, and the various party members and villains represent the orbiting planets. THis is further alluded to with several mentionings of Moon, in which Yuna refers to herself, and the stars, which represent the people of Spira.

Se länken för längre analys

https://songmeanings.com/songs/view/111269/