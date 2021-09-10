Ledsen spelmusik
Jag har inte lagt mycket ledsam spelmusik på minnet faktiskt. Musikminnet brukar fungera bättre när det gäller stridsmusik eller inspirerande overworld/intro-teman.
Men dom ledsna låtar jag kan komma på har alla piano eller fiol i sig, är som Baranova skriver något ledsamt med piano, och likaså fiol tycker jag.
Men det första jag alltid tänker på när det gäller ledsam spelmusik är arian från FF6.
Sedan dras minnet direkt till Rose of May från FF9 samt On the Beach of Dreams från Chrono Cross
Melankoliska,dystra,sorgsna men ändå förbannat vackra.
Dark Souls - Nameless Song
Dark Souls II Soundtrack OST - Majula
Dark Souls III Soundtrack OST - Secret Betrayal
Jag får en speciell känsla av det här. Tror mycket av det är förknippat med nostalgi. Minnen av när jag spelade spelet för första gången för 20 år sen. Känns vemodigt, melankoliskt, sorgset. I spelet så förhöjer musiken upplevelsen, med alla hemligheter, mystiken. Shenmue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMMQEXzKcb4
Självklart Final Fantasy X - Suteki da ne
Song Meaning
The song as a whole is the female heroine Yuna's thoughts as of that moment in the game's narrative- given in the form of a metaphor heavy song. In context, it plays when Yuna and Tidus have their only 'alone time' and romantic get together, and is the fulfilment of the growing feelings they have for each other. One thing about FFX, is that much of the game's story is actually about Yuna, not the main protagonist Tidus, and thus she has her own unique perspective of events and her role in them. Namely, she sees herself as the tragic heroine who must sacrifice herself to bring peace to her people and live up to a family reputation- and this is an attitude she has grown up with all her life.
AT this point in the story, she is conflicted: She has finally met someone who makes life worth living, and desires much with him- and yet at the same time is determined to see through her self-sacrificial pilgrimage to the end, and the song highlights her internal struggles with the choice between seeking happiness with Tidus, and seeking her duty with her pilgrimage.
The first verse mainly a description of the setting, and the joy that she has with Tidus, "Suteki da ne" means "Isn't it wonderful?" as in "Even in spite of what has happened, Isn't it wonderful?"
The second verse, with a cold pause in the middle, reflect her deccision/ realization that any happines with Tidus is an illusion- she has only one course of action to take, and that is to complete her pilgrimage and die. The dramatic irony being, that Tidus himself is actually an illusion! (of sorts)
In the end, the Suteki Da Ne is "Isn't it wonderful, that even though we will not get much time together, that we met at all, and that we at least have and eventually, had, this time together?", a much more sorrowful and tragic take on their romance.
The symbolism and metaphor of the song is very closely entwined with the the overal symbolism and themes of the story. The speaker, Yuna, "feels the night all around me", which is a triple metaphor, as it is night time during the song, the world is in a state of darkness and suffering (A night), and alludes to the symbolism of Yuna, Tidus, and all the other characters in the story as being planets- As seen by their emblems and sigils, Yuna represents the Moon, Tidus represents the Sun, and the various party members and villains represent the orbiting planets. THis is further alluded to with several mentionings of Moon, in which Yuna refers to herself, and the stars, which represent the people of Spira.
Se länken för längre analys
Ifrån tiden då Dead or Alive var bra.
En av mina favoritlåtar när det kommer till spel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xT0Pte5nXAU
En annan variant:
Jädrar vad Halo-låtarna får en att reagera..