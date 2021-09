Hur mycket starkare är Switch än Wii-U?

Nintendo Wii U

Released on November 18, 2012, Nintendo's Wii U is powered by a 550MHz Latte graphics chip from AMD. It offers up to 352 gigaFLOPS of performance, which is 29.3x as much as the Wii before it.

Nintendo Switch

The Switch is Nintendo's only console to date that offers a teraFLOP of performance. This makes it 2.8x as graphically powerful as the Wii U before it. Released not long ago on March 3, 2017, Nintendo opted to focus more on portability rather than raw power, and went with a custom Nvidia Tegra mobile processing chip as a result.