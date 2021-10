GTA-trilogin till nya generationens konsoler!

* In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC

* To prepare for launch, we will begin removing existing versions of the classic titles from digital retailers next week

* In addition, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be coming to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022

* Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals

* We’re extremely excited to share more about these groundbreaking titles in the coming weeks — stay tuned!

Information saxad från Rockstar Newswire - länk finns nu i huvudinlägget som är uppdaterat!