Hanzo Jr
Hanzo Jr
Tjenare, här joinar min *snart* 16 åriga grabb.
Ta väl hand om honom!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Välkommen.
Nu är det läggdax!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]