Hanzo
Hanzo Jr

Tjenare, här joinar min *snart* 16 åriga grabb.

Ta väl hand om honom!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]

Hanzo jr
Hanzo
Välkommen.

Nu är det läggdax!

Hanzo jr
Isak19
Hahaha 💗

