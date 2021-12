Lite Politik

Skrivet av Soulless: Nu vet jag inget om förslaget men bekämpa måste inte betyda förbjuda. Gå till inlägget

https://www.refworld.org/docid/51b850984.html

Det mesta att ganska svagt men paragraf 20 har tänder.

"20. Reaffirms article 4 of the Convention, according to which States parties

to that instrument condemn all propaganda and all organizations that are based on

ideas or theories of superiority of one race or group of persons of one colour or

ethnic origin, or that attempt to justify or promote racial hatred and discrimination

in any form, and undertake to adopt immediate and positive measures designed to

eradicate all incitement to, or acts of, such discrimination and, to that end, with due

regard to the principles embodied in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights1

and the rights expressly set forth in article 5 of the Convention, inter alia:

(a) Shall declare an offence punishable by law all dissemination of ideas

based on racial superiority or hatred, and incitement to racial discrimination, as well

as all acts of violence or incitement to such acts against any race or group of persons

of another colour or ethnic origin, and also the provision of any assistance to racist

activities, including the financing thereof;

(b) Shall declare illegal and prohibit organizations, and organized and all

other propaganda activities, that promote and incite racial discrimination, and shall

recognize participation in such organizations or activities as an offence punishable

by law;

(c) Shall not permit public authorities or public institutions, national or

local, to promote or incite racial discrimination;"

Tyck vad man vill om rasister, men det är inte helt oproblematiskt att FN vill kriminalisera åsikter av någon form alls.