Felsökning blå skärm och spel som crashar

Hej,

Ej jätte kunnig inom området därav vänder jag mig till er här på forumet.

Men har en egenbyggd pc från 2018 som får en del blå skräm med olika fel meddelanden och även spel som crashar.

Har använt mig av programmet WhoCrashed för att få analyser på dumparna (klistrar in dem senaste jag fått). Använder mig av avast driver update för att försöka hålla allt uppdaterat, värt att veta att jag fick blå skräm även innan jag började använda programmet.

Har hört att det kan vara fel på själva RAM minnet?

Edit: Mina specs är:

Operating System

Windows 10 Home 64-bit

CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM

16.0GB Corsair DDR4 3000mhz

Motherboard

B350 TOMAHAWK

Graphics

SAMSUNG (3840x2160@30Hz)

4095MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (ASUStek Computer Inc)

Tacksam för hjälp!

On Fri 07/01/2022 22:26:55 your computer crashed or a problem was reported

crash dump file: C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\010922-6046-01.dmp

This was probably caused by the following module: watchdog.sys (watchdog+0x3AD0)

Bugcheck code: 0x119 (0x2, 0xFFFFFFFFC000000D, 0xFFFFFE852D492960, 0xFFFFA40E8EAD7F70)

Error: VIDEO_SCHEDULER_INTERNAL_ERROR

file path: C:\WINDOWS\system32\drivers\watchdog.sys

product: Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

company: Microsoft Corporation

description: Watchdog Driver

Bug check description: This indicates that the video scheduler has detected a fatal violation.

The crash took place in a Microsoft module. Your system configuration may be incorrect. Possibly this problem is caused by another driver on your system that cannot be identified at this time.

On Fri 07/01/2022 22:26:55 your computer crashed or a problem was reported

crash dump file: C:\WINDOWS\MEMORY.DMP

This was probably caused by the following module: watchdog.sys (watchdog!WdLogEvent5_WdCriticalError+0xE0)

Bugcheck code: 0x119 (0x2, 0xFFFFFFFFC000000D, 0xFFFFFE852D492960, 0xFFFFA40E8EAD7F70)

Error: VIDEO_SCHEDULER_INTERNAL_ERROR

file path: C:\WINDOWS\system32\drivers\watchdog.sys

product: Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

company: Microsoft Corporation

description: Watchdog Driver

Bug check description: This indicates that the video scheduler has detected a fatal violation.

The crash took place in a Microsoft module. Your system configuration may be incorrect. Possibly this problem is caused by another driver on your system that cannot be identified at this time.

On Fri 07/01/2022 21:03:37 your computer crashed or a problem was reported

crash dump file: C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\010722-6000-01.dmp

This was probably caused by the following module: ntoskrnl.exe (nt+0x3F70D0)

Bugcheck code: 0x139 (0x3, 0xFFFFFC0F0EBC3820, 0xFFFFFC0F0EBC3778, 0x0)

Error: KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE

file path: C:\WINDOWS\system32

toskrnl.exe

product: Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

company: Microsoft Corporation

description: NT Kernel & System

Bug check description: The kernel has detected the corruption of a critical data structure.

The crash took place in the Windows kernel. Possibly this problem is caused by another driver that cannot be identified at this time.

On Fri 07/01/2022 20:49:24 your computer crashed or a problem was reported

crash dump file: C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\010722-6093-01.dmp

This was probably caused by the following module: ntoskrnl.exe (nt+0x3F70D0)

Bugcheck code: 0xA (0x103F, 0x2, 0x1, 0xFFFFF80343288C40)

Error: IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL

file path: C:\WINDOWS\system32

toskrnl.exe

product: Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

company: Microsoft Corporation

description: NT Kernel & System

Bug check description: This indicates that Microsoft Windows or a kernel-mode driver accessed paged memory at DISPATCH_LEVEL or above. This is a software bug.

This bug check belongs to the crash dump test that you have performed with WhoCrashed or other software. It means that a crash dump file was properly written out.

The crash took place in the Windows kernel. Possibly this problem is caused by another driver that cannot be identified at this time.

On Thu 06/01/2022 00:47:33 your computer crashed or a problem was reported

crash dump file: C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\010622-5687-01.dmp

This was probably caused by the following module: ntoskrnl.exe (nt+0x3F70D0)

Bugcheck code: 0x189 (0xFFFFC008C544B330, 0x0, 0x0, 0x0)

Error: BAD_OBJECT_HEADER

file path: C:\WINDOWS\system32

toskrnl.exe

product: Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

company: Microsoft Corporation

description: NT Kernel & System

Bug check description: This indicates that The OBJECT_HEADER of a kernel object has been corrupted.

This appears to be a typical software driver bug and is not likely to be caused by a hardware problem.

The crash took place in the Windows kernel. Possibly this problem is caused by another driver that cannot be identified at this time.

On Sat 01/01/2022 23:21:01 your computer crashed or a problem was reported

crash dump file: C:\WINDOWS\Minidump\010122-5750-01.dmp

This was probably caused by the following module: watchdog.sys (watchdog+0x3AD0)

Bugcheck code: 0x119 (0x2, 0xFFFFFFFFC000000D, 0xFFFFF9063AD8B960, 0xFFFFE607B51959F0)

Error: VIDEO_SCHEDULER_INTERNAL_ERROR

file path: C:\WINDOWS\system32\drivers\watchdog.sys

product: Microsoft® Windows® Operating System

company: Microsoft Corporation

description: Watchdog Driver

Bug check description: This indicates that the video scheduler has detected a fatal violation.

The crash took place in a Microsoft module. Your system configuration may be incorrect. Possibly this problem is caused by another driver on your system that cannot be identified at this time.

On Tue 28/12/2021 21:46:12 your computer crashed or a problem was reported

crash dump file: C:\WINDOWS\LiveKernelReports\PoW32kWatchdog-20211228-2146.dmp

This was probably caused by the following module: ntkrnlmp.exe (nt!IoUnregisterShutdownNotification+0xF84)

Bugcheck code: 0x1A1 (0xFFFFE78325F2B040, 0x0, 0x0, 0x0)

Error: CUSTOM_ERROR

The crash took place in the Windows kernel. Possibly this problem is caused by another driver that cannot be identified at this time.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Conclusion

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

7 crash dumps have been found and analyzed. No offending third party drivers have been found. Connsider using WhoCrashed Professional which offers more detailed analysis using symbol resolution. Also configuring your system to produce a full memory dump may help you.