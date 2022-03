Vilken spelpersonlighet är du?

Tydligen är jag detta

"Your primary (dominant) player type is the Acrobat, but you also lean towards a secondary player type, the Slayer.

Acrobats are solo gamers who primarily want to take on challenging gameplay and they want to practice over and over again until they can take on the most difficult missions and bosses in the game.

Slayers want to be the heroic protagonists in a cinematic story. They are solo gamers who enjoy highly curated narratives and slower-paced gameplay. They see games as highly interactive action movies to be experienced."