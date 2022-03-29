Xbox Games with Gold - April 2022

Månadsskifte och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration. April ger oss plattformsäventyr i steampunkig miljö med Another Sight, pusselplattformade i Hue, underligheter i rymden med Outpost Kaloki X och motocross-racing i MX vs ATV Alive.

Alla OG Xbox/Xbox 360/Xbox One-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One och Series X|S via bakåtkompatibilitet, så 4 spel att plocka hem för alla på Xbox One/Series X|S alltså.

Xbox One:

Another Sight (1-30 april)

Beskrivning av spelet: ANOTHER SIGHT is a surreal fantasy adventure with steampunk elements set in London in 1899, towards the end of the Victorian era. With an emphasis on culture and character, ANOTHER SIGHT focuses on the emotional development of the relationship between its two protagonists, Kit, a refreshingly intrepid teenager, and Hodge – a mysterious red-furred cat. They meet in the darkness of a London Underground construction site, after Kit loses her sight when the tunnel she had been exploring collapses. They team up for an adventure into the unexpected, with Hodge proving himself to be an indispensable companion, upon whom Kit will come to rely.

Utvecklare: Lunar Great Wall Studios

Utgivare: Toplitz Productions

Release: 2019-06-18

Metacritic 67

Hue (16 april-15 maj)

Beskrivning av spelet: Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles - full of peril, mystery… and colours unseen.

Utvecklare: Fiddlesticks

Utgivare: Curve Digital

Release: 2016-08-30

Metacritic 78

Xbox 360:

Outpost Kaloki X (1-15 april)

Beskrivning av spelet: Everyone loves galactic lemonade… which means big space bucks for you! But how are you going to supply power to your lemonade stand? Better build a solar windmill… But how will you pay for the windmill with no space dollars??? Outpost Kaloki X is the light-hearted space-station tycoon game filled with clever characters and wacky storylines, where it’s your job to keep the visiting aliens happy and rake in the cash! Play the Adventure Story, the War Story or any one of 11 different Scenarios. Chat with your patrons to find out what they really want… and to get hot tips on cool expansions. Complete lower-level expansions to unlock more advanced ones. Can you juggle the needs of your station, the desires of your clients and your own hopes for cash and glory?

Utvecklare: NinjaBee

Utgivare: Microsoft Studios

Release: 2005-11-22

Metacritic 77

Mx vs ATV Alive (16-30 april)

Beskrivning av spelet: Own the competition as you wrestle for position with tightly contested racing in the fifth iteration of the MX vs ATV franchise. Feel the realism of the revolutionary real-world physics engine which has defined the racing genre. Live the sport as Alive captures the spectacle of motocross and the essence of competitive racing while providing the best riders and gear from the latest manufacturers.

Utvecklare: THQ Digital Studios Phoenix

Utgivare: THQ Inc.

Release: 2011-05-11

Metacritic 63

