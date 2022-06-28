Xbox Games with Gold - Juli 2022

Ny månad och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration. Julis skörd ger oss äventyrsspel med Beasts of Maravilla Island, pusselspel med Relicta, berg-o-dalbanebyggande i old school-tappning med Thrillville: Off the Rails och klassiskt hack'n'slash med Torchlight.

Alla OG Xbox/Xbox 360/Xbox One-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One och Series X|S via bakåtkompatibilitet, så 4 spel att plocka hem för alla på Xbox One/Series X|S alltså.

Xbox One:

Beasts of Maravilla Island (1-31 juli)

Beskrivning: "Beasts of Maravilla Island is a 3D adventure game where you take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island's magical ecosystems to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty! The protective magic of Maravilla Island is waning, and the only way to save it is to restore humanity's belief in the magical. Assume the role of Marina Montez, an aspiring wildlife photographer who is armed with her grandfather's journal of Maravilla and his camera. To save Maravilla Island, you must climb, explore, and solve puzzles with the island's flora and fauna to find and photograph its fabulous beasts. You'll also need to coax out their unique behaviors! Play with a rambunctious otter-crocodile. Be the wingman for a lovestruck bird-monkey. Discover the favorite hiding spots of birds disguised as bananas. Beasts of Maravilla Island is filled with enchanting opportunities to engage with creatures in unique, wholesome ways!

Capture your magic moments with majestic animals, and share Maravilla Island's magic with the world!"

Utvecklare: Banana Bird Studios

Utgivare: Whitethorn Games

Release: 2021-07-09

Metacritic 59

Relicta (16 juli-15 aug)

Beskrivning: "Relicta is a first-person physics-based puzzle game where you need to creatively combine magnetism and gravity to unravel the secrets of Chandra Base. Alone in the depths of the Moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive …

Play as a top physicist stranded on an eerie, derelict Moon base. Find your way around the enigmatic, terraformed craters by bending gravity and magnetism to your will in order to solve physical puzzles. Will you rush straight ahead and try to reach safety - or will you take your time to gather clues and unravel the intrigues of 22nd century orbital politics? Buried in the eternal darkness of the lunar craters lies a secret that might claim your daughter’s life - or change the fate of humanity forever. Are you ready to face the ultimate consequences of your research?"

Utvecklare: Mighty Polygon SL

Utgivare: Ravenscourt

Release: 2020-08-04

Metacritic 78

Xbox 360

Thrillville: Off the Rails (1-15 juli)

Beskrivning: "Thrillville: Off the Rails offers all the visceral fun of enjoying the theme park that you create! Featuring some of the most outlandish roller-coaster concepts ever imagined, new ways to talk to the park guests, and a staggering 40+ mini-game variants, this fall release amps up the family-friendly mix of gameplay that made the original Thrillville such a hit. With 5 all-new parks and 100 new missions, there’s no end to what you can create in Thrillville: Off the Rails."

Utvecklare: Frontier Development

Utgivare: Disney Interactive Studios

Release: 2007-10-09

Metacritic 73

Torchlight (16-31 juli)

Beskrivning: "Torchlight is an action-roleplaying game developed by the creators of popular games Diablo and FATE. Players will choose from among three character classes, and venture from the safety of the town of Torchlight into randomly generated dungeon levels, with a huge variety of creepy monsters, endless variations of loot to find, and quests to complete. Randomized levels and an 'endless dungeon' unlocked after completing the main game ensure a long-lived gameplay experience."

Utvecklare: Runic Games

Utgivare: Microsoft Studios

Release: 2011-03-09

Metacritic 81

#xbox #games-with-gold #nyhetstips