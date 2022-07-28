Xbox Games with Gold - Augusti 2022

Ny månad och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration. Augusti bjuder på kattcafé-sim med Calico, roguelite plattformande med ScourgeBringer, klassiskt gängkrig med Saint's Row 2 och lite trevliga heists med Monaco: What's yours is mine.

Alla OG Xbox/Xbox 360/Xbox One-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One och Series X|S via bakåtkompatibilitet, så 4 spel att plocka hem för alla på Xbox One/Series X|S alltså.

Xbox One:

Calico (1-31 aug)

Beskrivning:"Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures! You will journey to a small village filled with magical girls and other fantastical friends, where you are placed in charge of a run down cat café. Build up your café by filling it with cute furniture, fun decorations, yummy pastries, and get it bustling with animals again!

Calico is meant to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The gameplay reflects that with a laid back, low stress creative environment to explore and play in."

Utvecklare: Peachy Keen Games

Utgivare: Whitethorn Games

Release: 2020-12-15

Metacritic 57

ScourgeBringer (16 aug-15 sept)

Beskrivning: "From the developers of NeuroVoider, ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer, much like a crossbreed between Dead Cells and Celeste.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.

- Get the raw feel of a metroidvania through a fast paced rogue-lite

- Slash and shoot your way smoothly with super fluid platforming controls

-Sharpen your skills with a frantic combat system focused on attacks only

- Dash forward to the otherworldly adaptive sounds of Joonas Turner (Nuclear Throne, Downwell, Broforce...)

- Defy hordes of unspeakable enemies and giant bosses holding the secrets of the Scourge

- Explore the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon

- Uncover mysteries and find mementos of previous explorers to unlock reality defining secrets"

Utvecklare: Flying Oak Games & e-Studio

Utgivare: Dear Villagers

Release: 2020-10-21

Metacritic 75

Xbox 360

Saint's Row 2 (1-15 aug)

Beskrivning: "Help the 3rd Streets take back their city in this explosive sequal to the 2006 hit. Saints Row 2 features unparalleled character creation and customization; a massive open world to explore by land, air or sea; and online co-op play that enables you and a friend play through the entire story of Saints Row 2."

Utvecklare: DS Volition

Utgivare: Koch Media

Release: 2010-06-01

Metacritic 81

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine (16-31 aug)

Beskrivning: "Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine is a game about heists. Assemble a crack team of thieves and execute the perfect crime.Play as...The Locksmith: A blue-collar infiltration expert.The Lookout: She can see and hear everything... a natural leader.The Pickpocket: A hobo with a monkey and a penchant for crime.The Cleaner: A silent psychopath... Jack the Ripper in pink.The Mole: Big and dumb... likes to tunnel.The Gentleman: He doesn't always wear a disguise, but when he does, he looks fantastic.The Hacker: Armies of viruses shut down security... a modern day warlock.The Redhead: Manipulative and murderous... a lady always gets what she wants.Play with up to four people online or on the same screen. Compete with friends via weekly leaderboards. Find out why it won the 2010 IGF Grand Prize and has been described by Rev3Games’ Anthony Carboni as "quite possibly the best co-op ever.""

Utvecklare: Pocketwatch Games

Utgivare: Humble Games

Release: 2013-05-10

Metacritic 81

#xbox #games-with-gold #nyhetstips