TIPS: PS1 klassiker på Store

scaryfoot
Emulation & streaming (Premium Plus krävs)

Ape Escape
Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!
Everybody's Golf
I.Q. Intelligent Qube
Jumping Flash!
Mr. Driller
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
Resident Evil: Director’s Cut
Syphon Filter
Syphon Filter 2
Tekken 2
Wild Arms
Worms World Party
Worms Armageddon

Finns en del PS2-spel också. Hoppas Resident Evil 3 och Dino Crisis kommer, saknar dom.

scaryfoot
Snabblista med tips
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/best-classic-games-on-plays...

Molotov
Suikoden 1 & 2
Breath of fire spelen 1,2,3?
Vandal Hearts 1 & 2
FF Tactics

👌👌👌👌👌

