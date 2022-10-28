Xbox Games with Gold - November 2022

Ny månad och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration.

Novembers skörd består av Praetorians - HD Remaster som såsom namnet antyder är en remaster på det klassiska PC-strategispelet och Dead End Job, en couch co-op shooter med spökjägartema.

GwG November:

Praetorians - HD Remaster (1-30 nov)

Beskrivning: Relive the celebrated real-time strategy classic Praetorians, re-imagined in high definition. Praetorians is set amidst the political machinations of an emerging Roman Empire. Prove your worth on the battlefields of Egypt, the combat theaters of Gaul and finally the heart of the Empire itself in Italy, in the crusade to become Emperor. To emerge victorious, you’ll need to learn to combine your units and exploit the weaknesses of your enemies.

Features

• The PC strategy classic, released on consoles for the first time

• Re-imagined in high definition with reworked controls for consoles

• Three different armies, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses: Gauls, Egyptians and the Roman Legions

• Over 20 campaign missions set in Egypt, Gaul and Italy

• Unique sets of abilities and formations for different unit types and characters

• Make use of different terrains and landscapes to plan your battles

• Fast-paced action

Utvecklare: Torus Games

Utgivare: Kalypso Media

Release: 2020-09-18

Metacritic 56

Dead End Job (16 nov-15 dec)

Beskrivning: Dead End Job sends you into a madcap, whacky world to bust up ghosts. It’s a procedurally generated, couch co-op, twin-stick shooter that straps a vacuum pack to your back, and puts a plasma blaster in your hand. For you, it’s just another day in the office.

You take on the role of Hector Plasm, a worker at Ghoul-B-Gone – ‘the Number One experts in paranormal pest control’ – as you’re tasked with heading to haunted offices, restaurants, and other everyday buildings before freeing them of unwanted guests.

Have you got what it takes to be the best at putting pests to rest?

Play alone or bust ghosts with a buddy in drop in / drop out co-op that works seamlessly within the main adventure.

Do you love 90's cartoons? Yeah, so do we, and we grew up on their stretchy squishy gross-out laughs. Our love for them spills over into the game like so much ectoplasm. See every nose hair in wacky, vibrant art that brings everyday items to life as screwball spooks to suck up.

Utvecklare: Ant Workshop Ltd.

Utgivare: Headup

Release: 2019-12-13

Metacritic 73

#xbox #games-with-gold #nyhetstips