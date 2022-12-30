Xbox Games with Gold - Januari 2023

Ny månad och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration.

Januari bjuder på pusselspel med Iris Fall och ett sim-spel med Autonauts.

GwG Januari:

Iris Fall (1-31 jan)

Om spelet:"Fusing gameplay with light & shadow. The concept of light and shadow runs throughout the design of the game’s story, art and puzzles. Switch between light and shadow and pass through the two realities as you experience unique interlacing of black and white, as well as both 2D and 3D."

Utvecklare: PM Studios

Utgivare: PM Studios

Release: 2021-07-01

Metacritic 73

Autonauts (16 jan-15 feb)

Om spelet:"Travel the universe creating settlements on uninhabited planets with the sole goal of setting worlds in motion through the power of automation.

Fresh from your spaceship you must harvest stick and stone and begin your settlement building efforts. Create rudimentary crafting items from blueprints and slowly build a number of workerbots to aid in your efforts. Teach and shape their artificial intelligence with a visual programming language, then instruct them to begin the formation of your settlement. Marvel as a planet you’ve shaped becomes home to a civilisation of workerbots, happy to do your bidding!

Expand further with the creation of Folk; beings that require your assistance to survive. Push your workerbots further by introducing fishing, cooking, housing, and tailoring and help the Folk into a state of transcendence."

Utvecklare: Denki

Utgivare: Curve Games

Release: 2022-06-16

Metacritic 80

