Utklarade spel 2022
Ännu ett år lider mot sitt slut och tänkte att det kan vara kul att titta tillbaka och se hur många spel man har klarat ut.
För mig blev det 17 titlar och 3 DLC. Färre titlar än förra året men det var en del långa spel, är ändå nöjd med många spel avklarade från backlog.
Hur många spel klarade ni ut i år?
PC:
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
Fall Guys
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
Kind Words
Mafia
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Overcooked 2: Surf 'n' Turf
Subnautica
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II -The Sith Lords
Nintendo Switch:
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Metroid Dread
Super Bomberman R
Super Mario Odyssey
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
Nintendo DS:
Phoenix Wrigth: Ace Attorney - Justice for All
SNES:
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
PS2:
Silent Hill 2: Born From A Wish
Bara 16 för mig men då har jag spelat mycket NHL 22/23, Dead by daylight, Civilization V och Blackout som inte riktigt går att klara ut.
PS5:
Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion
Infamous Second Son
Infamous First Light
God of War Ragnarök
Stray
We are OFK
Gale of Windoria
Grow: Song of the Evertree
Empire of Angels IV
Lake
Atelier Sophie 2
GTA V
Horizon Forbidden West
Atelier Shallie
Dying Light 2
PC:
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
Tänkte för mig själv i början av 2022 att jag skulle göra en lista av alla spel jag spelat. Jag visste att den skulle komma till användning.
För mig blev det 25 klarade spel, sen har man ju spelat en del multiplayer-spel som GTA V, Rocket League, COD mm. Det spelades mest på PS5 i år.
Uncharted 4
Uncharted Lost Legacy
Mass effect 3
Elden ring
Alan Wake Remastered
The Ascent
Guacamelee
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Bloodborne
Dark Souls 3 (Main game)
The Evil Within
Guardians of the Galaxy
Stray
The Evil Within 2
Nightmare of Decay
Resident Evil 2 Remake
Resident Evil 3 Remake
Black Mesa
Untitled Goose Game
Little Nightmares II
Resident Evil 5 (Co-op)
God of War Ragnarök
Evil West
Haiku, the robot
Red Dead Redemption 2
Min lista med mitt egna lösa så kallade "spännviddsbetygssystem" för 2022:
Avklarat (alfabetiskt):
A Plague Tale: Innocence (7)
A Short Hike (9-10)
Apotheon (7)
Braid (8)
Celeste (8-9)
Doki Doki Literature Club (6)
Detroit: Become Human (9-10)
Elite Beat Agents (9-10)
Entwined (6)
Far: Lone Sails (6-7)
Fez (9)
Heavy Rain (6-7)
Hue (8-9)
Kid A Mnesia Exhibition (inget betyg)
Knack (6-8)
Last of Us Part II (8)
Legend of the Skyfish (5)
Little Nightmares (7-8)
One Night, Hot Springs (7-8)
Panzer Dragoon: Remake (4-6)
Portal (8-9)
Portal 2 (9-10)
Resident Evil 3 Remake (7-8)
Röki (5-6)
Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition (8)
Shadow of the Colossus REMAKE (7-9)
The Stanley Parable (6-7)
SUPERHOT (8-9)
Superliminal (8)
Toem (8)
Transistor (7-8)
Untitled Goose Game (7-8)
Omspelningar:
Castlevania: Circle of the Moon (via Castlevania Advance Collection, PS4) (7-8)
Hollow Knight (9-10)
Resident Evil 4 HD (9-10)
Spelat mycket / Multiplayer:
Monster Hunter: World (7-8)
Påbörjat:
Final Fantasy 7 Remake
Top 6 (exkluderat omspelade favoriter):
Detroit: Become Human
A Short Hike
Portal 1 & 2
Fez
Hue
Elite Beat Agents
Besvikelser:
Röki
Avklarade nya spel: 32
Avklarat totalt: 35
Avklarat ur backlog: 23
Avklarade PS Plus-spel: 13
Elden Ring
Spider-Man
Disco Elysium
Hades
Ni No Kuni II
The Last of Us Part II
Horizon Forbidden West
Inside
Resident Evil 2 Remake
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Säkert något till som jag har glömt bort. Inte så många men lade ca 100 timmar vardera på Elden Ring och Horizon samt närmare 200 i Red Dead Redemption 2 (andra genomspelningen, dock inte spelat färdigt det).
Påbörjade
Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga
Dying Light 2 (årets besvikelse)
Stardew Valley
Control
Fallen Order
Blev lite färre spel än förra året men har vart ett riktigt bra år med avklarade titlar!
Year of the playstation om man ska summera det, råkade loota ett PS5 i böjan av året
och betade av ganska många ps-exclusives som legat i backloggen och skräpat!
Pga. detta så blev det endel trofé jagande och därav färre spel antar jag!
LEGO Builder's Journey, PC, Dec 28, 2022
Street Fighter V, PlayStation 4, Dec 23, 2022
Toem, PlayStation 5, Dec 20, 2022 (Plat)
Biomutant, PlayStation 5, Dec 19, 2022
High On Life, PC, Dec 15, 2022
Assassin's Creed Odyssey, PC, Dec 12, 2022
The Callisto Protocol, PlayStation 5, Dec 03, 2022
Assassin's Creed Origins, PC, Nov 27, 2022
Stray, PlayStation 5, Nov 24, 2022 (Plat)
God of War: Ragnarök, PlayStation 5, Nov 17, 2022
Alien: Isolation, Nintendo Switch, Nov 05, 2022
Call of Duty: Vanguard, PlayStation 5, Nov 04, 2022
Dark Souls: Remastered, PlayStation 4, Nov 02, 2022 (Plat)
(DLC) Dark Souls: Artorias of the Abyss, PlayStation 4, Oct 31, 2022
Bayonetta 3, Nintendo Switch, Oct 30, 2022
Until Dawn, PlayStation 4, Oct 13, 2022
Tunic, PlayStation 5, Oct 07, 2022 (Plat)
Detroit: Become Human, PlayStation 4, Sep 22, 2022
Metal: Hellsinger, PC, Sep 19, 2022
Trine: Enchanted Edition, Nintendo Switch, ep 17, 2022
The Room Two, Nintendo Switch, Sep 12, 2022
Days Gone, PlayStation 4, Sep 04, 2022 (Plat)
The Touryst, PlayStation 5, Aug 28, 2022 (100%)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, PlayStation 4, Aug 27, 2022
Day of the Tentacle: Remastered, PlayStation 4, Aug 17, 2022 (Plat)
Ratchet & Clank (2016), PlayStation 4, Aug 15, 2022
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, PlayStation 5, Aug 10, 2022
Darksiders III, PlayStation 4, Aug 04, 2022
Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, PC, Jul 30, 2022
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition, PC, Jul 26, 2022
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, PlayStation 4, Jul 21, 2022
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Remastered, PlayStation 4, Jul 16, 2022
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves - Remastered, PlayStation 4, Jul 05, 2022
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune - Remastered, PlayStation 4, Jul 01, 2022
Demon's Souls NG+, PlayStation 5, Jun 21, 2022
(DLC) Ghost of Tsushima - Iki Island, PlayStation 5, Jun 09, 2022
Ghost of Tsushima, PlayStation 5, Jun 04, 2022 (Plat)
Twelve Minutes, PlayStation 5, May 28, 2022 (Plat)
The Last Guardian, PlayStation 4, May 27, 2022
It Takes Two, PlayStation 4, May 26, 2022
Astro's Playroom, PlayStation 5, May 25, 2022 (Plat)
Death Stranding: Director's Cut, PlayStation 5, May 20, 2022
(DLC) Final Fantasy VII Remake - Episode INTERmission, PlayStation 5, May 06, 2022
Final Fantasy VII Remake, PlayStation 5, May 01, 2022
Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation 5, Apr 07, 2022 (Plat)
Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation 5, Apr 03, 2022
Elden Ring, PlayStation 5, Mar 26, 2022 (Plat)
Bayonetta 2, Nintendo Switch, Feb 15, 2022
Bloodborne, PlayStation 4, Feb 10, 2022
(DLC) Bloodborne: The Old Hunters, PlayStation 4, Feb 09, 2022
God of War (2018), PlayStation 4, Feb 01, 2022
The Last of Us Part II, PlayStation 4, Jan 29, 2022
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, PlayStation 5, Jan 26, 2022 (Plat)
(DLC) The Last of Us: Left Behind, PlayStation 4, Jan 22, 2022
Shadow of the Colossus, PlayStation 4, Jan 22, 2022
The Last of Us Remastered, PlayStation 4, Jan 21, 2022
Demon's Souls, PlayStation 5, Jan 15, 2022 (Plat)
Bayonetta, Nintendo Switch, Jan 08, 2022
Vampyr, Nintendo Switch, Jan 06, 2022
Här kommer min lista i alfabetisk ordning som sig bör
Topp tre:
Elden Ring
Red Dead Redemption 2
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids
Battlefield 2042
Control
Daemon X Machina
Elden Ring
Fall Guys
Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
Hades
Halo Infinite
Huntdown
Kingdom Two Crowns
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
LEGO Builder's Journey
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Marvel's Spider-Man: Silver Lining
Marvel's Spider-Man: The Heist
Marvel's Spider-Man: Turf Wars
Overcooked 2: Surf ‘n’ Turf
Red Dead Online
Red Dead Redemption 2
Resident Evil Village
Riders Republic
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Super Mario Odyssey
Syberia: The World Before
The First Tree
Watch Dogs 2
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Wunderling
Yakuza 5
52 spel, här i alfabetisk ordning.
Avicii Invector
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All
Beyond a Steel Sky
Bully: Canis Canem Edit
Call of Cthulhu
Cyberpunk 2077
Death Stranding
Deliever Us The Moon
Destiny 2: New Light + Forsaken
eFootball 2022 Season 1
Elex II
Far Cry 6
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Foreclosed
Gears 5
Ghost of Tsushima
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure
Kid A Mnesia Exhibition
Kona
Last Stop
Luigi's Mansion 3
Mafia II
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Mortal Kombat 11
Peggle 2
Resident Evil 2 Remake
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Saints Row: The Third
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
Sky: Children of the Light
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Stray
Subnautica
Super Mario Odyssey
Tekken 2
Telling Lies
Terminator: Resistance
The Council
The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Elder Scrolls: Blades
The Matrix Awakens
Toy Story 3
Werewolf the Apocalypse: Earthblood
What Remains of Edith Finch
Worms Battlegrounds
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Blev totalt 67 spel och för att inte ta upp hela sidan, så sätter jag det i en spoiler-tagg:
1. 4/1: Art of Rally (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
2. 4/1: Unpacking (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
3. 8/1: YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
4. 11/1: Genesis Noir (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
5. 12/1: The Pedestrian (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
6. 14/1: Tales of Vesperia (Switch)
7. 16/1: Backbone (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
8. 17/1: Last Stop (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
9. 19/1: Serious Sam 4 (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
10. 19/1: The Bug Butcher (Switch)
11. 24/1: Pokémon Sword (Switch)
12. 30/1: Lake (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
13. 3/2: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PC)
14. 5/2: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
15. 6/2: The Medium (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
16. 7/2: Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
17. 10/2: Alienation (PS4)
18. 17/2: Beyond: Two Souls (PS4)
19. 20/2: Doom (2016) (PC)
20. 21/2: Outriders (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
21. 22/2: Doom Eternal (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
22. 27/2: Forza Horison 5 (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
23. 1/3: Quantum Break (PC)
24. 4/3: Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number (PC)
25. 17/3: Journey of the Broken Circle (Switch)
26. 17/3: Far: Lone Sails (Switch)
27. 19/3: Robonauts (Switch)
28. 30/3: Red Faction 2 (PS4)
29. 7/4: Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Switch)
30. 17/4: Tacoma (PC)
31. 23/4: Knack 2 (PS4)
32. 26/4: Last Day of June (PC)
33. 28/4: Sea of Solitude (PC)
34. 4/5: Red Faction: Guerrilla (PC)
35. 13/5: Saints Row the Third (PC)
36. 15/5: Black the Fall (PC)
37. 18/5: Foul Play (PC)
38. 30/5: Grow Up (PC)
39. 12/6: The Banner Saga 2 (PC)
40. 19/6: LEGO City Undercover (PS4)
41. 21/6: Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4)
42. 24/6: Rainswept (Switch)
43. 26/6: Shadow Warrior 3 (PC)
44. 28/6: Boreal Tenebrae (Switch)
45. 15/7: Simulacra 2 (PC)
46. 27/7: Ion Fury (PC)
47. 28/7: Perfect Dark (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
48. 31/7: Halo 5: Guardians (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
49. 3/8: FAR: Changing Tides (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
50. 17/8: Halo Infinite (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
51. 24/8: Final Exam (PC)
52. 31/8: The Adventure Pals (Switch)
53. 2/9: Submerged: Hidden Depths (PC)
54. 5/9: Inmost (Switch)
55. 11/9: Lost Words: Beyond the Page (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
56. 13/9: The Artful Escape (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
57. 15/9: Midnight Fight Express (PC - Xbox Game Pass)
58. 25/9: LEGO Jurassic World (PC)
59. 15/10: Urban Flow (Switch)
60. 23/10: Super Crush K.O. (Switch)
61. 31/10: Hue (Switch)
62. 1/11: Trek to Yomi (PC)
63. 8/11: Stray (PC)
64. 13/11: It Takes Two (PC)
65. 21/11: Scorn (PC)
66. 23/11: A Juggler's Tale (PC)
67. 17/12: Bright Memory: Infinite (PC)
Kul initiativ. Jag började själv föra bok för några år sedan och min lista för 2022 lyder nedan. 18 spel samlade jag ihop, ett bra spelår med tanke på att vi fick tillskott till familjen i början av året.
Immortals: Fenyx Rising inkl DLC
Horizon Forbidden west
Assassins Creed Valhalla inkl DLC
Persona 5 Strikers
Inscryption
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Outer Wilds inkl DLC
Death’s Door
Tails of Iron
Guardians of the Galaxy
Halo Infinite
Immortality
Return to Monkey Island
Cuphead inkl DLC
A Short Hike
A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarök
Det blev inte alltför många spel avklarade.
PS5
The Last of Us Part II
Horizon Zero Dawn (+ Frozen Wilds)
Horizon Forbidden West
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Mafia II
Stray
God of War Ragnarök
XSX
Life is Strange: True Colors
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
Omno
Firewatch
The Artful Escape
Judgment
Lost Judgment
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Super Mario 3D All Star - (64 och Sunshine)
Metro: Exodus - PC
Doom: Eternal PC
Astros Playroom PS5
Zombie Army 4 PC
PowerWash Simulator PC
Gears of War 3 Xbox Series X
The Gunk Xbox Series X
Back 4 Blood PC
Sunset Overdrive PC
A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Series X
Maneater Xbox Series X
The Walking Dead 1. Xbox Series X
Modern Warfare 2 (Campaign Remaster) PS5
Stray PS5
Har inte listan renskriven, men landade på 42 titlar som blev nytt rekord! Var en blandning av nya och gamla titlar där Zelda-serien, Symphony of the night, Elden Ring, GoW: Ragnarök och Infernax stack mest ut och var mest minnesvärt!
48 klarade spel blev det under 2022.
Topp tre:
1 Ghost of Tsushima
2 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
3 Mass Effect Andromeda
Komplett lista:
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA | 2022 dec | Switch
Catherine - Full Body | 2022 okt | PS4
Ys Origin| 2022 okt | Switch
Dead Space 2 | 2022 okt | PC
Immortals: Fenyx Rising | 2022 okt | PC
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | 2022 okt | Switch
Far Cry 6 | 2022 sep | PC
Ghost of Tsushima | 2022 sep | PS4
Lost Words: Beyond the Page | 2022 aug | PC
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands | 2022 aug | PC
As Dusk Falls | 2022 aug | PC
SuperHot | 2022 aug | PC
Doom 3 | 2022 Juli | Switch
The Stanley Parable | 2022 juli | PC
Life is Strange - True Colors | 2022 juli | PC
Far Cry 5 | 2022 Juli | PC
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | 2022 juli | PC
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood | 2022 juli | PS4
Life is strange: before the storm | 2022 juni | PS4
Firewatch | 2022 juni | PC
Lost in random | 2022 juni | PC
Adam's Venture Chronicles | 2022 maj| PC
The gardens between | 2022 maj | Switch
Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne | 2022 maj | NS
Kirby: Planet Robobot | 2022 maj | 3DS
The Dark Pictures Anthology - Little Hope |2022 maj | PS4
Resident Evil 3 | 2022 maj | PS4
Kingdom Hearts III | 2022 maj | PS4
Life Is Strange | 2022 april | PS4
Sackboy: A Big Adventure | 2022 april | PS4
Yoshi New Island | 2022 april | 3DS
Mass Effect Andromeda | 2022 april | PC
Unravel 2 | 2022 april | PC
Iconoclast | 2022 april | Switch
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | 2022 mars | PC
Fallout 4 | 2022 mars| PC
Dead Space | 2022 mars| PC
Rage 2 | 2022 mars | PC
Saints Row: The Third | 2022 feb | PC
Life Is Strange 2 | 2022 feb | PC
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit | 2022 feb | PC
Resident Evil 2 (2019) | 2022 feb | PC
Blacksad: Under the skin | 2022 feb | PC
Fahrenheit: (Remastered) | 2022 feb| PC
The Artful Escape | 2022 jan | PC
Psychonauts 2 | 2022 jan | PC
Halo Infinity | 2022 jan | PC
Death’s Door | 2022 Jan | Switch
Det blev 17 spel och 2 DLC totalt.
Nintendo Switch:
Steamworld Dig 2
Celeste
Xbox Series X:
It Takes Two
Cyberpunk 2077
TMNT Shredder´s Revenge
High on Life
Ps5:
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds (DLC)
Horizon Forbidden West
Ghost of Tsushima - Iki Island (DLC)
God of War (2018)
God of War: Ragnarök
PS4:
God of War 3 - Remastered
Ps3:
God of War
God of War 2
God of War: Chains of Olympus
God of War: Ghost of Sparta
God of War: Ascension
Batman - Arkham Asylum
Här är min lista med "bara" 27 spel, från första till sista spelet under 2022:
Subnautica
Mafia: Definitive Edition
MediEvil
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
Mirror's Edge
Mirror's Edge: Catalyst
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Ghost of a Tale
Unravel
Unravel Two
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Grand Theft Auto V (PS5-versionen)
Shadow Warrior 3
ASTRO's PLAYROOM
Mortal Kombat X (Storyn bara)
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
Shenmue III
Stray
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Mortal Kombat 11 (Story)
ELEX
Deliver Us The Moon
Bugsnax
Death Stranding: Director's cut
OBSERVER: System Redux
Ni med 42-67 spel, måste ha jävligt mycket fritid, nästan så man blir avundsjuk.
Småbarnsföräldrar, men blir väl en timme typ varje kväll och ibland när det är sovstund även på dagen på helgen.
I år var året då jag fullföljde mitt projekt att köra alla Zelda-spel! I spelordning:
Freshly-Picked Tingle's Rosy Rupeeland (Nintendo DS)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo Switch Online)
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (Nintendo Switch Online)
Super Metroid (Nintendo Switch Online)
Pokémon Emerald (Game Boy Advance)
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX (Game Boy Color)
Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon (Nintendo 3DS)
Axiom Verge (Nintendo Switch)
Axiom Verge 2 (Nintendo Switch)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Master Quest (Nintendo 3DS)
My Nintendo Picross - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (Nintendo 3DS)
Dark Souls: Remastered (Nintendo Switch)
Jag fastnade en stor del av året i wow träsket igen, så har säker spenderat ett par hundra nya timmar där.
Men några andra spel han jag med i alla fall.
PC:
Wolfenstein: Old blood
Red dead redemption II
Starcraft 2
Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
Halo 2: Anniversary
Unpacking
The Plague Tale: Innocence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Ps5:
Horizon Forbidden West
Det var åratal sedan jag tog mig igenom såhär få spel under ett år. Jag vet inte vad det beror på men det hände en jävla massa annat förra året som gjorde att jag inte fann ro till att spela så mycket.
De här spelen blev det i alla fall.
1. Halo Infinite
2. Lake
3. Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice
4. Control
5. Elden Ring
6. Trek to Yomi
7. Turtles: Shredder’s revenge
8. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
9. A memoir blue
10. As Dusk Falls
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
Spelen jag klarat av (alltså kört klart deras story och sett 'endcredits'. (Dom jag kan komma ihåg iaf)
God of War Ragnarök (PS5)
Elden Ring (PS5)
OlliOlliWorld (PS5)
TUNIC (PC)
Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)
Trek to Yomi (Xbox)
Stray (PC)
Live a Live (Switch)
Destroy all Humans 2 - Reprobed (Xbox)
Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Switch)
Railgrade (PC)
Vampire Survivors (PC + Xbox)
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PC)
Cult of the Lamb (PC)
Beacon Pines (Xbox)
The Quarry (Xbox)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge (Xbox)
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (PC)
Slipstream (Xbox)
Några bubblare som jag spelat väldigt mycket - men som kanske inte "klaras" av på ordinarie vis:
Rainbow Six Extraction (PC)
Zombie Army 4: Deads War (PC)
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (PC)
Teardown (PC)
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Switch)
Civ 5 (PC)
