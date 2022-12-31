Utklarade spel 2022

Ännu ett år lider mot sitt slut och tänkte att det kan vara kul att titta tillbaka och se hur många spel man har klarat ut.

För mig blev det 17 titlar och 3 DLC. Färre titlar än förra året men det var en del långa spel, är ändå nöjd med många spel avklarade från backlog.

Hur många spel klarade ni ut i år?

PC:

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions

Kind Words

Mafia

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Overcooked 2: Surf 'n' Turf

Subnautica

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II -The Sith Lords

Nintendo Switch:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Metroid Dread

Super Bomberman R

Super Mario Odyssey

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected

Nintendo DS:

Phoenix Wrigth: Ace Attorney - Justice for All

SNES:

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

PS2:

Silent Hill 2: Born From A Wish