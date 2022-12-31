10 lovande indies 2023

Snart 2023 Så ville göra en lista på några lovande indie spel som skall släppas på Steam med release nästa år.

REPLACED

REPLACED is a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer where you play as R.E.A.C.H. - an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will. REPLACED combines cinematic platforming, pixel art and free-flow action combat set in an alternative 1980’s.

Dark Envoy

Dark Envoy is an RPG-adventure with tactical real-time combat and online co-op. Control a party of relic hunters in this tale of destiny, set in a conflict-torn Guns N’ Sorcery world.

Europa

On the moon Europa, a lush terraformed paradise in Jupiter’s shadow, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers. Run, glide and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive.

BIOMORPH

BIOMORPH is a soulslike metroidvania game. Fight terrifying monsters and steal their shape and powers! Solve ingenious puzzles and navigate a stunning 2D world. Meet quirky characters, rebuild a city, and uncover the secrets of a sprawling, fallen civilization… and of your own mysterious origins.

Wildmender

Unearth the past to protect the future. In Wildmender, you face the challenge of restoring the environment. Explore the landscape, revive withering plant life, cultivate your garden, and build a better world alone or with friends in 4-player online co-op.

Gravity Circuit

Gravity Circuit is a flashy action packed 2D platformer in the spirit of console classics. Follow Kai, a lone operative war hero who harnesses the mysterious powers of the Gravity Circuit, on an adventure in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by sentient robots.

The Invincible

Rethink human’s dominion in The Invincible: a story-driven adventure set in a hard sci-fi world by Stanisław Lem. Discover planet Regis III as scientist Yasna, use atompunk tools looking for a missing crew and face unforeseen threats. Make choices in a philosophical story that’s driven by science.

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder

Inspired by 16 and 32-bit classics, Gestalt: Steam & Cinder fuses tight 2D platforming and exhilarating combat with an engrossing, twist-laden narrative in a stunningly handcrafted steampunk world.

RIPOUT

Ripout is an online Co-Op horror FPS that will have players fight their way through procedurally generated derelict ships filled with mutants capable of reconfiguring their alien bodies. Survive with your trusty Pet Gun companion, collect loot, and customize your character to fit your playstyle.

Rune Fencer Illyia

Rune Fencer Illyia is an intense, atmospheric action-platformer with a heavy focus on exploration and combat. Traverse an enormous, mysterious and dangerous world, meet strange allies and enemies, and outfight your numerous foes with fast-paced swordplay and powerful runic magic.

Något av detta ni är sugna på?