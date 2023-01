Ny uppdatering + DLC till Skyrim?

As spotted by YouTuber JuiceHead, it appears that a new update may be on its way to Skyrim. Members of the Starfield Discord spotted that a ‘marketplace’ update had been listed on Skyrim’s Steam Database page on 16 November, followed by further updates in early December. These update branches are often used to upload and store updates before they’re later made live and available to the public. The last update branch to be added to the page came shortly before the release of the Skyrim ‘Anniversary Upgrade’.

According to JuiceHead, the marketplace update could see Skyrim adopt a system similar to the Minecraft Marketplace which is essentially a storefront for mods. Players can purchase in-game currency to spend on mods while modders split revenue with Minecraft’s publishers. As JuiceHead points out, Bethesda boss Todd Howard has previously spoken out about how they’re “always looking for ways [modders] can turn it into a career.”