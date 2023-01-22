Tips på korta spel!

Hej, skulle vilja ha tips på bra korta spel som är runt 3-6 timmar.
Lirade Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons precis och fick mersmak av bra korta spel. Vill inte starta något långt projekt nu innan Hogwarts Legacy!😁
Tack på förhand!
Lake
A memoir Blue
Gris
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
Inside
Limbo
The Pathless
Little Nightmares
Stray
Abzu
Journey
Untitled Goose Game
Forgotton Anne
Firewatch
What Remains of Edith Finch
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
Virginia
Crysis Warhead och Uncharted: The Lost Legacy är båda korta och riktigt bra.