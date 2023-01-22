Tips på korta spel!

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Deekar
Medlem
Tips på korta spel!

Hej, skulle vilja ha tips på bra korta spel som är runt 3-6 timmar.

Lirade Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons precis och fick mersmak av bra korta spel. Vill inte starta något långt projekt nu innan Hogwarts Legacy!😁

Tack på förhand!

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
joelthor100
Fragtjuv

Lake
A memoir Blue
Gris

Xbox Series X
Playstation 5

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
scaryfoot
Medlem

Inside
Limbo
The Pathless
Little Nightmares
Stray
Abzu
Journey
Untitled Goose Game
Forgotton Anne
Firewatch
What Remains of Edith Finch
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
Virginia

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
kebbe
Medlem

Crysis Warhead och Uncharted: The Lost Legacy är båda korta och riktigt bra.

! Redigera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Heta nyheter Aktuella nyhetsdiskussioner
Nytt i forumet Aktiva diskussionstrådar
Aktiva
Obesvarade