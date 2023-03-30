Excel vill inte uppdatera automatiskt med macro

Tjena

Sitter och skapar en Excel på jobb där jag använder mig av ett macro:

Function GetCellColor(xlRange As Range)

Dim indRow, indColumn As Long

Dim arResults()

Application.Volatile

If xlRange Is Nothing Then

Set xlRange = Application.ThisCell

End If

If xlRange.Count > 1 Then

ReDim arResults(1 To xlRange.Rows.Count, 1 To xlRange.Columns.Count)

For indRow = 1 To xlRange.Rows.Count

For indColumn = 1 To xlRange.Columns.Count

arResults(indRow, indColumn) = xlRange(indRow, indColumn).Interior.Color

Next

Next

GetCellColor = arResults

Else

GetCellColor = xlRange.Interior.Color

End If

End Function

Function CountCellsByColor(rData As Range, cellRefColor As Range) As Long

Dim indRefColor As Long

Dim cellCurrent As Range

Dim cntRes As Long

Application.Volatile

cntRes = 0

indRefColor = cellRefColor.Cells(1, 1).Interior.Color

For Each cellCurrent In rData

If indRefColor = cellCurrent.Interior.Color Then

cntRes = cntRes + 1

End If

Next cellCurrent

CountCellsByColor = cntRes

End Function

Problemet är att resultet inte uppdateras automatiskt

Har en formel i dokumentet som ser ut så här:

=CountCellsByColor($B$3:$Q$3;W3)

Där W3 är en bestämd färg, sedan sedan från den har jag länkat SUMMA till en annan ruta. Men den rutan som jag har koden ovan uppdaterar inte automatiskt då jag fyller i en färg mellan B3 och Q3 utan jag får gå till rutan och trycka Retur för att uppdatera summan av koden för att den sedan skall uppdatera SUMMA.

Varför uppdaterar inte excel automatiskt för? Filen är en macro (xslm)