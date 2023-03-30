Xbox Games with Gold - April 2023

Ny månad och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration.

April ger oss Out of Space - Couch Edition vilket är ett, som namnet antyder, couch co-op-spel där man ska bygga och inreda sitt rymdskepp. Vi får också Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, ett pusseläventyr baserat på TV-serien...

GwG April:

Out of Space - Couch Edition (1-30 april)

Om spelet: You and your friends are about to move into a house in space, where you will have to deal with a deadly alien infestation and face the challenges of building a sustainable spaceship, all to make your new place feel as cozy as home!

COUCH FUN MEETS STRATEGY

Each match starts in a procedurally generated spaceship house that will demand your best planning and teamwork skills to become clean and comfy. You and your friends will need to generate resources, recycle trash and alien goo, buy and build new technologies, and take care of one another, if you ever want to call home the mess that you got into.

As a COUCH-FUN game, Out of Space has short matches and is easy for everyone to grab a controller and play. At the same time also as a STRATEGY game, it will require short and long-term decisions, expanding and conquering new rooms and building technology to automate tasks.

FEATURES

- Buy, build and place your new technology, while keeping your systems efficient and sustainable.

- Power up your spaceship by recycling alien goo and producing energy batteries.

- Harvest and take care of your fruitful gardens to keep everyone fed.

- Clean rooms with mops and water, while containing the deadly alien menace.

Utvecklare: Behold Studios

Utgivare: Plug In Digital

Release: 2020-11-25

Metacritic tbd

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (16 apr-15 maj)

Om spelet: Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle-adventure game, based on the multi-award-winning BBC and Netflix TV show.

Welcome to Birmingham, during the aftermath of the Great War. Set right before the events of Season One, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind lets you join the Shelby family's criminal gang. Follow the rise of Tommy as he successfully uncovers a sinister plot to put the family out of business, proving himself worthy of being the true mastermind of the Peaky Blinders.

Mastermind refers to Tommy's ability to plan complex scenarios in his head. As the player, you get to exercise this power by taking control of key members of the Shelby family including Tommy, Arthur, Polly and more. Become the Mastermind as you freely reset and rewind each character's path in order to tune all of their actions for perfect coordination.

Achieve the highest mission rating by strategically utilising characters and stealth to solve increasingly complex puzzles with optimum timing.

Utvecklare: FuturLab

Utgivare: Curve Digital

Release: 2020-08-20

OpenCritic 64

#xbox #games-with-gold #nyhetstips