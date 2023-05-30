Xbox Games with Gold - Juni 2023

Ny månad och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration.

Juni bjuder på ett par intressanta indietitlar. Först ut är det storydrivna äventyret Adios och senare i månaden det annorlunda spelet The Vale: Shadow of the Crown. Båda har fått bra betyg och ser ut att vara lite av hidden gems. Läs mer om dem nedan!

GwG Juni:

Adios (1-30 juni)

Om spelet: Adios is a cinematic first-person game about sticking to a complicated decision.

You're a pig farmer in Kansas. It's October. Cold, crisp mornings are the norm, and you have decided that you're no longer okay with letting the mob use your pigs to dispose of bodies. When your old friend - a hitman - arrives with his assistant to deliver another body, you finally screw up the courage to tell them that you're done.

Your friend doesn't want you to stop. He knows that there's no such thing as quitting, so he'll try to convince you that you're making a mistake. You spend the day together, doing chores and exploring the nooks and crannies of an authentic environment in the American Midwest alongside the man who will be forced to kill you, if he can't convince you to stay.

How you respond will determine the rest of your life.

Adios means goodbye.

Utvecklare: Mischief

Utgivare: Mischief

Release: 2021-03-17

Metacritic 78

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (16 jun - 15 jul)

Om spelet: The Vale: Shadow of the Crown is a story driven, action-adventure that utilizes the full potential of 3D audio and haptic controller feedback to deliver visceral gameplay that shatters the barrier between player and character. As an audio based game, The Vale sets out to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly novel experience for visually impaired and sighted gamers alike.

Utvecklare: Falling Squirrel

Utgivare: Falling Squirrel

Release: 2021-08-19

Metacritic 82

