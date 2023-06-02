Diablo IV - Vilken utgåva? [omröstning]

Hanzo
Diablo IV - Vilken utgåva? [omröstning]

Jag skapar en omröstning för jag funderar på vilken utgåva jag ska köpa.

Vilken utgåva kör ni på?

Tre olika digitala utgåvor till PC.

Hanzo
Så där, nollställde omröstningen.
Hoppas alternativen ska stämma nu.

Obs. Ser nu att man måste köpa "Deluxe edition" för att kunna spela 3-4 dagar innan release.

Kostnad

€69.99 - [ 810 kr ] Standard Edition
€89.99 - [ 1041 kr ] Digital Deluxe Edition
€99.99 - [ 1157 kr ] Ultimate Edition

Fy faan vad dyrt! Med så djävulska priser så blir det att vänta till helvetet fryser! Dessutom gör polarna detsamma. Sen har jag fortfarande mycket att uppleva i Zelda TOTK... som för övrigt kostade 599 kr! Morr!

Mitt beslut

Kyrre
Tycker det var trist att inte PC får fysisk utgåva #bringbackbigboxes

Kleptoman
Onödigt att köpa Deluxe. Lika gärna lägga €10 och få Ultimate eller köpa standard och vänta på release.

Bobiri
Inväntar rea. 800kr för ett spel är sinnessjukt.

Hanzo
