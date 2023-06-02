Diablo IV - Vilken utgåva? [omröstning]
Jag skapar en omröstning för jag funderar på vilken utgåva jag ska köpa.
Vilken utgåva kör ni på?
Tre olika digitala utgåvor till PC.
Så där, nollställde omröstningen.
Hoppas alternativen ska stämma nu.
Obs. Ser nu att man måste köpa "Deluxe edition" för att kunna spela 3-4 dagar innan release.
Kostnad
€69.99 - [ 810 kr ] Standard Edition
€89.99 - [ 1041 kr ] Digital Deluxe Edition
€99.99 - [ 1157 kr ] Ultimate Edition
Fy faan vad dyrt! Med så djävulska priser så blir det att vänta till helvetet fryser! Dessutom gör polarna detsamma. Sen har jag fortfarande mycket att uppleva i Zelda TOTK... som för övrigt kostade 599 kr! Morr!
Tycker det var trist att inte PC får fysisk utgåva #bringbackbigboxes
