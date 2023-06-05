SPELTESTA SVENSK FPS, MULTIPLAYER

Hej alla på FZ!

Vi på 5 Fortress vill bjuda in till en mycket tidigt speltest av vår FPS, Multiplayer, Looter, Shooter.

Varmt välkommna att haka på fredag!

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

We at 5 Fortress want to celebrate the summer and invite all of you to our Playtest Event of STRIDEN. Join us for an afternoon and play an early dev-build of the upcoming First-Person, Multiplayer, Looter, Shooter - STRIDEN.

When: Friday June 9th at 5PM-9PM CEST

Where: Onsite: Gathering at Boden Game Studio

Online: Join our Discord

How to Access?

Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/Wyjcw5Qu6B

Type: GET THOSE SUPPLIES! In ⁠🎉playtest-event-jun-9

You will get a key in your PM.

Download STRIDEN on your computer and be ready for the 9th.

Schedule:

5PM - Gathering at Boden Game Studio.

5:30 PM - Servers are up and ready to play.

9PM - Done for the day

My friends wants to play!

Yes, bring them in to our Discord and make the access-actions.

WHAT IS STRIDEN?

STRIDEN is a fast-paced, multiplayer, first-person, looter, shooter. As a member of the Rebel Clan, your goal is to outlast your opponents. Capture strategic strongholds, evade the deadly radioactive fog, loot for valuable resources, gear up, and unleash your full potential!

WHO IS 5 FORTRESS?

5 Fortress is an indiependent studio founded in 2020, hyper focused of working with the debut title – STRIDEN.

A fast-paced, multiplayer, first-person, looter, shooter with a battle experience that no one seen before.