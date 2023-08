Köpa Playstation 3 bakåtkompatibel.

Original 60GB PS3s with a model number that starts with CECH-Axx are completely backward compatible with both PS2 and PS1 games.

Original 20GB PS3s with model number CECH-Bxx, 60GB PS3s with model number CECH-Cxx, and 80GB PS3s with model number CECH-Exx are backward compatible through software emulation.

Any other original PS3 models that contain other letters, including G, J, K, L, M, P, and Q, in the model number aren’t backwards compatible with PS2 games. No matter the model number, PS3 Slims and PS3 Super Slims aren’t backwards compatible with PS2 games, though every PS3 model is always compatible with PS1.