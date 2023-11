Cities: Skylines II totalt ooptimerat ospelbart skräp

Testade med min super pc som har liknande spec som denna person och fick samma upplevelse:

"Everyone already knows the performance is terrible, so I'll just share my experience so you have a further example to compare to.

I have a 13900k, 64gb of ram, and a RTX 4090, playing on a 1440p ultrawide monitor.

I got 35 fps at the main menu and in game on a brand new map w/o building a single thing.

Turning off motion blur and depth field increased this from 35 to 50 fps.

Not a single other graphics setting changed the performance at all.

I turned off every single setting I could or set it to the lowest possible, and still only got 50 fps.

This is impressively bad optimization, I actually can't recall another game recently where changing the graphics settings literally did nothing to fps. Just stay away from this until they fix it."

Här är en av många med liknande upplevelse:

"Performance is absolutely mental. No Joke, I have a RTX 4080 Overclocked, and an i9-12900KS and the game stutters so much, and really low FPS, I even went down from 4k to 1080p on medium with half the stuff disabled and the game still performs as good as a dead ******. I just want them to patch the ♥♥♥♥ out of this one, or god help me I ever buy another game from this company again. It's shameful, I can't imagine others with medium to low end rigs trying to play this game. Also lots of bugs, but w.e, I rather some bugs than 20-30FPS or massive stutter hits when you try and move the camera. wtf guys. Visually? it feels like Alpha."

Avstå från köp tills dom ordnar spelet. Paradox Interactive borde skämmas att släppa ospelbart spel.