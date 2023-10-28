Visa upp din Halloween-🎃!
Jag och mina söner tänker skära ett fejjs på den här 5 kilos pumpan. Vi behöver bara googla på hur man gör…
Är det nån mer som pysslar med Halloween-pynt i helgen?
Visa upp din Halloween-🎃!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Den här tutorialen va bra!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Grabbarna fixade pumpan till 80% själva… utan alltförmycket bråk dessutom! Turtagning är bra.
Nu blev jag sugen på att köpa en till.
Jag skulle vilja göra en egen.
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Grabbarna fixade pumpan till 80% själva… utan alltförmycket bråk dessutom! Turtagning är bra.
Najs
Nu blev jag sugen på att köpa en till.
Jag skulle vilja göra en egen.
Do it! Lite pyssel blir man inte för gammal för.
Det är dags att ta sig an den här!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Snart klar!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Who you gonna call?!
Jävlarns Snygg!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Satte ut en pumpa i något keramiskt material med ett led ljus i, sen fick det vara nog.
Bättre än ingen alls!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Satte ut en pumpa i något keramiskt material med ett led ljus i, sen fick det vara nog.
Hahaha samma här
Allätare
Mörkret gjorde underverk!
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]