Visa upp din Halloween-🎃!

Hanzo
Visa upp din Halloween-🎃!

Jag och mina söner tänker skära ett fejjs på den här 5 kilos pumpan. Vi behöver bara googla på hur man gör…

Är det nån mer som pysslar med Halloween-pynt i helgen?

Visa upp din Halloween-🎃!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

Hanzo
Den här tutorialen va bra!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

Hanzo
Grabbarna fixade pumpan till 80% själva… utan alltförmycket bråk dessutom! Turtagning är bra.

Nu blev jag sugen på att köpa en till.
Jag skulle vilja göra en egen.

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

Tomas Helenius
Barnens. (Vänstra har lepra.)

Youtube | Facebook | Twitch | Instagram

Sur Apan
Skrivet av Hanzo:

Grabbarna fixade pumpan till 80% själva… utan alltförmycket bråk dessutom! Turtagning är bra.

Najs

Skrivet av Hanzo:

Nu blev jag sugen på att köpa en till.
Jag skulle vilja göra en egen.

Do it! Lite pyssel blir man inte för gammal för.

Mortyman
Åh, ja. Här är årets pumpa som väntar på att skäras ut:

Pyntas med annat ska det såklart också:

Hanzo
Det är dags att ta sig an den här!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

Hanzo
Snart klar!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

RiddarKatig
Who you gonna call?!

Hanzo
Skrivet av RiddarKatig:

Who you gonna call?!

https://i.imgur.com/4L93en1.jpeg

Jävlarns Snygg!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

Jonas Vågström
Bjuder på fjolårspumpan som bara blev grymmare efter några dygn ute i kylan 🎃

KoP
Satte ut en pumpa i något keramiskt material med ett led ljus i, sen fick det vara nog.

Hanzo
Skrivet av KoP:

Satte ut en pumpa i något keramiskt material med ett led ljus i, sen fick det vara nog.

Bättre än ingen alls!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

gonzo247
Skrivet av KoP:

Satte ut en pumpa i något keramiskt material med ett led ljus i, sen fick det vara nog.

Hahaha samma här

Allätare

Hanzo
Mörkret gjorde underverk!

"A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point.

