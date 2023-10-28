Ikväll blir det månförmörkelse

Hanzo
Ikväll blir det månförmörkelse

Mellan klockan 21.36 och 22.53 ikväll, enligt Dagens Nyheter. Det är en partiell månförmörkelse. Nästa månförmörkelse inträffar om 2 år och blir fullständig.

https://www.dn.se/varlden/titta-upp-i-kvall-skuggar-jorden-ma...

beersgarden
Det hade jag missat, tackar för tipset, man ser begynnelsen på den!

Hanzo
Mulet här

Tråkigt att den inte blir röd :/

Hanzo
Så här ser den ut just nu.

