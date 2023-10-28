Ikväll blir det månförmörkelse
Mellan klockan 21.36 och 22.53 ikväll, enligt Dagens Nyheter. Det är en partiell månförmörkelse. Nästa månförmörkelse inträffar om 2 år och blir fullständig.
https://www.dn.se/varlden/titta-upp-i-kvall-skuggar-jorden-ma...
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Mulet här
Tråkigt att den inte blir röd :/
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Så här ser den ut just nu.
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]