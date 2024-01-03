Problem med Epic Launcher

Detta kanske hjälper?

"Clear the Epic Games Launcher cache

The cache files contain information about previous uses of the launcher. Deleting these files, then letting the Launcher rebuild them again can sometimes fix issues like this.

On PC:

In the lower right corner click on the arrow pointing up (the chevron)

Right-click on the Epic icon in the pop up window

Select Exit

Press the Windows key and tap the R key, this will open a run window

Type %localappdata%

Press the Enter key, this will open File Explorer

Open the EpicGamesLauncher folder

Open the Saved folder

Right click and select delete on:

webcache

webcache_4147

webcache_4430

There may only be one or two of the files present"