Problem med Epic Launcher

boneless
Problem med Epic Launcher

Tjo!

Har lite problem epic launcher. Den går direkt in i butik och biblioteket är helt avskalat. Har inte tillgång till några menyer eller inställningar alls. Vad beror det på?

Freakon
Detta kanske hjälper?

"Clear the Epic Games Launcher cache
The cache files contain information about previous uses of the launcher. Deleting these files, then letting the Launcher rebuild them again can sometimes fix issues like this.

On PC:
In the lower right corner click on the arrow pointing up (the chevron)
Right-click on the Epic icon in the pop up window
Select Exit
Press the Windows key and tap the R key, this will open a run window
Type %localappdata%
Press the Enter key, this will open File Explorer
Open the EpicGamesLauncher folder
Open the Saved folder
Right click and select delete on:
webcache
webcache_4147
webcache_4430
There may only be one or two of the files present"

boneless
Det ordnade sig först när jag sänkte upplösning konstigt nog.

Tack för tipsen!

