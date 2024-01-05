2023 års spelköp 79st
Det har blivit många köp 2023, dessa jag listar är endast fysiska och nya, hade jag räknat med digitalt och begagnat hade listan blivit sjukt mycket längre.
Årets köp 2023 är
Outriders
Scars above
Disney classic Aladdin Lion King
The riftbreaker
Crackdown 3
Agents of Mayhem
Oddworld Munch Odyssey
Sonic superstars
Dusk Diver
Curved space
Transformers battleground
Arcade spirits
Phoenix point
The rumble fish 2
Atari 50 anniversary collection
Are you smarter than a 5th grader
No more heroes 3
Embr uber firefighters
Dungeons & dragons Dark alliance
Arcadegeddon
Dolmen
The s fighting herds
Borderlands 3
Tanukis justice
Void bastards
Hokko Life
XIII Remake
Sonic Frontiers
Arcania hearts 3 love max
Pokemon ultra moon
Harvest moon mad dash
Balan Wonderworld
Just die already
Dead Island 2
Tales of symphonia chosen edition
God of war
Little Big planet 3
Ratchet & clank
New Joe & Mac caveman ninja
Valkyrie Elysium
Halo Infinite
Spungebob cosmic shake
Rainbow Six extraction
Getsufumaden: Undying Moon
Gran turismo GT
Cobra Kai 2
Sonic origins plus
Sifu
My little pony a maretime Bay adventure
Trackmania turbo
Mario + rabbids sparks of hope
Star ocean the Divine force
Kirbys return to dreamland deluxe
Crusaders Kings 3
Tour de France 2022
Nickelodeon kart racer 3
Minecraft legends
Gigantosaurus dino kart
Snow bros Nick Tom special edition
Wild hearts
Need for Speed unbound
Fire emblem warriors three houses
One piece Odyssey
Marvel S midnight suns
Battlefield 2042
Destroy all humans 2
Wanted dead
Elex 2
Vampire the masquerade swansong
Monster Hunter stories 2
Chocobo GP
The Callisto protocol
Like a dragon Ishin
The Wonderful 101
Soul hackers 2
Neo the world ends with you
Lego Brawls
Spirit of the north
Sunsoft collection 1
Forspoken
The sinking city
Control
Årets konsoler
Super Pocket Taito
Super Pocket capcom
Amiga A500 mini
Rog Ally
Det har blivit många köp i år, dessa jag listar är endast fysiska och nya, hade jag räknat med digitalt och begagnat hade listan blivit sjukt mycket längre.
Årets köp är
Outriders
Scars above
Disney classic Aladdin Lion King
The riftbreaker
Crackdown 3
Agents of Mayhem
Oddworld Munch Odyssey
Sonic superstars
Dusk Diver
Curved space
Transformers battleground
Arcade spirits
Phoenix point
The rumble fish 2
Atari 50 anniversary collection
Are you smarter than a 5th grader
No more heroes 3
Embr uber firefighters
Dungeons & dragons Dark alliance
Arcadegeddon
Dolmen
The s fighting herds
Borderlands 3
Tanukis justice
Void bastards
Hokko Life
XIII Remake
Sonic Frontiers
Arcania hearts 3 love max
Pokemon ultra moon
Harvest moon mad dash
Balan Wonderworld
Just die already
Dead Island 2
Tales of symphonia chosen edition
God of war
Little Big planet 3
Ratchet & clank
New Joe & Mac caveman ninja
Valkyrie Elysium
Halo Infinite
Spungebob cosmic shake
Rainbow Six extraction
Getsufumaden: Undying Moon
Gran turismo GT
Cobra Kai 2
Sonic origins plus
Sifu
My little pony a maretime Bay adventure
Trackmania turbo
Mario + rabbids sparks of hope
Star ocean the Divine force
Kirbys return to dreamland deluxe
Crusaders Kings 3
Tour de France 2022
Nickelodeon kart racer 3
Minecraft legends
Gigantosaurus dino kart
Snow bros Nick Tom special edition
Wild hearts
Need for Speed unbound
Fire emblem warriors three houses
One piece Odyssey
Marvel S midnight suns
Battlefield 2042
Destroy all humans 2
Wanted dead
Elex 2
Vampire the masquerade swansong
Monster Hunter stories 2
Chocobo GP
The Callisto protocol
Like a dragon Ishin
The Wonderful 101
Soul hackers 2
Neo the world ends with you
Lego Brawls
Spirit of the north
Sunsoft collection 1
Årets konsoler
Super Pocket Taito
Super Pocket capcom
Rog Ally<Uppladdad bildlänk>
Har du köpt allt det här på 5 dagar?
Too real to be a dream, too painful to be a nightmare.
Har du köpt allt det här på 5 dagar?
2023 såklart 😅