Bästa aprilskämten 2024

ACQUIRE and Aniplex have announced Ancient Weapon Holly sequel What Did I Do to Deserve This, My Holly?

Introducing “Magical Sugoroku.”

Capcom has decided to get into the aviation business. Utilizing everything it has learned so far, the company will provide everyone with comfortable air travel with its “Capcom-Made Helicopters.”

https://twitter.com/REBHPortal/status/1774451855248273674

Introducing the Brave Bang Bravern!-themed frying pan, Brave Bang Frypan.

Pocketpair has announced dating simulation game Palworld: More Than Just Pals, as Palworld was originally conceived as a dating simulation game before becoming a survival crafting game. It will launch on April 1, 2025.

Sonic Man, from the 2006 title Sonic the Hedgehog, will be joining SEGA as a Sonic Ambassador.

https://twitter.com/SonicOfficialJP/status/177445208972212270...

SHIFT UP has announced Goddess of Victory: DEAD SPICY, a sequel to the adorable girl shooter Goddess of Victory: NIKKE. Due out for all platforms on April 1, 20XX.