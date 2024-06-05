10 år!

Devan
Releasehästryttare
10 år!

Tydligen så är mitt konto 10 år nu!

That's all!

Kvadruppelmas
Medlem

Grattis 🥳

signatur

no remorse

Tomas Helenius
Redaktör

Kongratulationer!

Här är rätt bild på alla som firar dig:

signatur

Sapiens
Medlem
Hanzo
Medlem

Grattis

signatur

”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]

Monki Rauklund
Medlem

Inte för att vara petig men tekniskt sett fyller ditt konto 10 den 15:e så du var lite snabb

sweclockern
Medlem

Grattis! Det är alltid en kul känsla när ens konto fyller decennium på forum Själv har jag två år kvar tills mitt konto fyller två decennium, lägg på fem år till så fyller man ett kvarts sekel. Tiden går fort.

Hipshot
Medlem

Kul med lite nytt blod på sidan!

signatur

Too real to be a dream, too painful to be a nightmare.

trickeh2k
Gnällkuk
Skrivet av Devan:

Tydligen så är mitt konto 10 år nu!

https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/depressed-young-male...

That's all!

FZ-koma! Grattis!

signatur

..:: trickeh2k ::..
Windows 11 Pro - Ryzen 7 7800X3D - ASUS TUF B650-PLUS - Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 64GB CL36 - MSI MAG A850GL - MSI RTX 4080 VENTUS 3X OC - Acer Predator XB271HU - ASUS VG248QE - QPAD MK-85 (MX-Brown)/Logitech G PRO Wireless - Samsung 960 EVO 250GB, Samsung EVO 860 500GB, SanDisk Ultra II 480GB, Crucial MX500 1TB, Kingston KC3000 2TB - Steelseries Arctic 5 - Cooler Master Masterbox TD500 Mesh V2

Nehcrom
Medlem

Grattis!

signatur

^Katten, idle extreme.

herrPuffy
Medlem

Grattis! När har du ditt kalas?

