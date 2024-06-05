10 år!
Grattis
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Tydligen så är mitt konto 10 år nu!
https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/depressed-young-male...
That's all!
FZ-koma! Grattis!
..:: trickeh2k ::..
Windows 11 Pro - Ryzen 7 7800X3D - ASUS TUF B650-PLUS - Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 64GB CL36 - MSI MAG A850GL - MSI RTX 4080 VENTUS 3X OC - Acer Predator XB271HU - ASUS VG248QE - QPAD MK-85 (MX-Brown)/Logitech G PRO Wireless - Samsung 960 EVO 250GB, Samsung EVO 860 500GB, SanDisk Ultra II 480GB, Crucial MX500 1TB, Kingston KC3000 2TB - Steelseries Arctic 5 - Cooler Master Masterbox TD500 Mesh V2