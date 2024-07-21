Spel 2024 och 2025
Redan ute
January
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown - 18
Palworld - 19
Enshrouded - 24
Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth - 26
Tekken 8 - 26
February
Granblue Fantasy: Relink - 1
Persona 3 reload - 2
Helldivers 2 - 8
Banishers Ghosts of New Eden - 13
Ultros - 13
Balatro - 20
Pacific Drive - 22
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 29
March
Unicorn Overlord - 8
Rise of the Rōnin - 22
Dragon's Dogma 2 - 22
April
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - 23
Tales of Kenzera: Zau - 23
Sand Land - 26
Stellar Blade - 26
Manor Lords - 26
May
Hades 2 - 6
Animal Well - 9
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - 21
Nine Sols - 29
June
Songs of Silence - 4
Star Wars: Hunters - 4
Elden Ring - Shadow of the Erdtree - 21
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - 25
Kommer snart
July
The First Descendant - 2
Gestalt: Steam & Cinder - 16
Dungeons of Hinterberg - 18
Frostpunk 2 - 25
Stormgate - 30
August
Sword of Convallaria - 1
Black Myth: Wukong - 20
Concord - 23
Visions of Mana - 23
Star Wars Outlaws - 30
September
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - 3
Age of Mythology: Retold - 4
Stalker 2 - 5
Astro Bot - 6
Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 - 9
God of War Ragnarok PC - 19
October
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred - 8
Silent Hill 2 Remake - 8
Metaphor: ReFantazio - 11
New World: Aeternum - 15
Ys X: Nordics - 25
Life is Strange: Double Exposure - 29
November
Avowed - 12
Assassin's Creed: Shadows - 15
December
...
2024
Skydance's Behemoth
Wanderstop
The Thing: Remastered
Indiana Jones
Kingmakers
Bloodlines 2
Blue Protocol
Brighter Shores
Blumhouse Games
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Nikoderiko
Sumerian Six
.
Crypt Custodian
Earthblade
Suikoden I&II HD Remaster
Mariachi Legends
Fretless - The Wrath of Riffson
Fairune: Fragment Isles
Blade Chimera
Moadra
SacriFire
Constance
Crowsworn
2025 och framåt
Atomfall
Ballad of Antara
Cairn
Copa City
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
DOOM: The Dark Ages
Dune Awakening
Dynasty Warriors Origins
Eriksholm The Stolen Dream
Fragpunk
Gears of War: E-Day
Ghost Keeper
Hotel Galactic
Lorn Vale
Phantom Line
Polyaris
Possessors
Mixtape
Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
Tenjutsu
WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers
Winter Burrow
Källa
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_in_video_games#January_%E2...