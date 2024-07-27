Bästa låtarna 2024

Hanzo
Bästa låtarna 2024

Posta dina favoritlåtar släppta 2024

  • Video (om det finns)

  • Genre

Ja, det finns ett par musiktrådar men den här tråden begränsas till låtar släppta 2024.

Hanzo
Akira The Don - ＳＴＡＹ　Ｆ＊＊＊ＩＮ　ＨＡＲＤ 😤 ft. David Goggins

Genre: Motiverande, Alternativ hiphop, MeaningWave

Akira the don är min favoritartist de senaste 7 åren. Han samlar de bästa citaten ifrån väldigt framgångsrika personer och tonsätter dem.

Exempelvis Alan Watts, Bruce Lee, Carl Sagan, David Goggins, Elon Musk, Gary Vee, Marcus Aurelius, Naval Ravikant, Norm Macdonald, Jocko Willink, Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, Scott Adams m.fl.

