Bästa låtarna 2024
Posta dina favoritlåtar släppta 2024
Video (om det finns)
Genre
Ja, det finns ett par musiktrådar men den här tråden begränsas till låtar släppta 2024.
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Akira The Don - ＳＴＡＹ Ｆ＊＊＊ＩＮ ＨＡＲＤ 😤 ft. David Goggins
Genre: Motiverande, Alternativ hiphop, MeaningWave
Akira the don är min favoritartist de senaste 7 åren. Han samlar de bästa citaten ifrån väldigt framgångsrika personer och tonsätter dem.
Exempelvis Alan Watts, Bruce Lee, Carl Sagan, David Goggins, Elon Musk, Gary Vee, Marcus Aurelius, Naval Ravikant, Norm Macdonald, Jocko Willink, Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, Scott Adams m.fl.
