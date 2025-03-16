Svensk Rust server som varit igång ca: 4år

Spelar inte så mkt själv men gillar att pilla med configs.. alla har en fetish så att säga

Beskrivning nedan, dock på ENG:

[EU] 12Guys Server | PVPVE | XP |

The Rust server where mystery, laughter, and chaos collide!

Over 400 raidable bases, and alot of other events!

Custom map, special build places, build bases on barges..

Join our wild adventure filled with 100+ hilarious quests that will test your skills and your funny bone. Think you can collect 5,000 horse poops for Hillbilly Hank’s art? Hijack a glitter-covered train before it turns the spud festival into a disco rave? Or how about stealing enchanted banana peels from a convoy? We’ve got quests that range from "What?!" to "No way!" and the rewards are worth it!

📜 Over 100 Custom Quests! 📜

Get ready to embark on thrilling missions that push your survival and crafting skills to the limit. From epic boss battles to high-stakes scavenger hunts, there’s always a new quest around the corner. Your adventure starts now!

Check out the quests: https://12guys.se/quests.html

💩 Operation Poop Production: Help Hillbilly Hank make an art masterpiece—out of 5,000 piles of horse dung! Stinky, but hey, XP is XP!

🚂 Glitter Tracks Heist: Stop the Rainbow Ravers from turning our wholesome spud fest into a glitter rave nightmare. Dodge glitter bombs, save the potatoes!

👂 Ear Today, Gone Tomorrow: Take down troublemakers and collect their ears... because, why not? It's festival season!

🍌 Banana Convoy Mayhem: Mystery banana peels are a must-have this year. Steal them before they cause chaos!

🤖 The Kid & The Arcade Machine: Win tickets for The Kid while he live-streams. Earn a special gaming controller—if you can beat the machines!

🚀 Hop in and embrace the madness! The weirdest quests await!

🎉 Join the Festival of Madness! 🎉

Join the madness now or regret missing the fun forever: client.connect 79.136.0.124:28016 or search for 12guys in modded section

Website: https://12guys.se/

Discord: https://discord.12guys.se/